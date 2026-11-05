Mother Withdraws Lawsuit Against Manitoba Child Welfare Agency After Daughter's Death

Juliette Hastings has discontinued her negligence lawsuit against Winnipeg Child and Family Services regarding the death of her daughter Myah-Lee Gratton in the Carman mass slaying.

The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba has discontinued her lawsuit against a child welfare agency that she claimed failed to protect her daughter. Juliette Hastings filed the suit in October 2024 against Winnipeg Child and Family Services, as well as the General Child and Family Services Authority and the director of Child and Family Services. She alleged they were negligent in their duty to protect her daughter, Myah-Lee Gratton. Court documents filed last month show Hastings asked to withdraw the suit. The notice dated Oct. 22 stated that the plaintiffs wholly discontinued the action on the defendants. Hastings, her lawyer, government lawyers and the General Child and Family Services Authority did not respond to requests for comment.

Discontinuance of Legal Action

The primary legal development centers on the formal withdrawal of the negligence claim by Juliette Hastings against the state agencies involved in Myah-Lee Gratton's care. The lawsuit, which was originally filed in October 2024, named Winnipeg Child and Family Services, the General Child and Family Services Authority, and the director of Child and Family Services as defendants. The core allegation was that these entities failed in their duty of care to protect the 17-year-old teen. The filing of a notice of discontinuance on Oct. 22 marks the end of this specific civil proceeding. No explanation for the withdrawal was provided by Hastings or her legal representatives at the time of the filing. Bruce Curran, an associate professor at the University of Manitoba's Faculty of Law, noted that such discontinuances generally occur when a plaintiff decides to stop pursuing the case. He cited potential reasons including financial strain, emotional stress, or a rare settlement that requires formal withdrawal.

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The Tragic Events in Carman

The civil lawsuit originated from the horrific mass killing that occurred on Feb. 11, 2024, in Carman, southwest of Winnipeg. On that date, police discovered the bodies of Myah-Lee Gratton and four other individuals dead at a house and in the surrounding area. The victims included Myah-Lee, her common-law partner Ryan Manoakeesick, and the couple's three children. The children were identified as Bethany, 6, Jayven, 4, and two-month-old Isabella Manoakeesick. Myah-Lee had been staying with Manoakeesick and Clearwater since April 2023, according to the lawsuit. The teen had received services from the child welfare agency prior to this arrangement. The civil suit alleged that the home where Myah-Lee was staying was not properly vetted or investigated after the teen expressed concerns for her safety. The lawsuit claimed her death was a direct result of gross negligence and inaction by the defendants.

Allegations of Negligence and Ignored Warnings

The legal documents submitted by Juliette Hastings outlined specific failures by the child welfare agencies to act on known risks. The suit alleged that there was a violent physical altercation between Manoakeesick and Myah-Lee in October 2023, and that Child and Family Services was notified of this incident. Despite this notification, the agencies failed to complete a proper home study or investigate the living situation adequately. The lawsuit stated that Hastings and her daughter made multiple requests for the girl to be moved from the home, but no changes were made. The filing asserted that the authority ignored warning signs that the teen was in danger. It further alleged that Manoakeesick had a history of physical violence and instability. These allegations formed the basis of the claim that the child welfare system failed to intervene despite clear indicators of risk to the 17-year-old.

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Criminal Proceedings and Defense Details

While the civil lawsuit has been discontinued, the criminal justice process continues against the primary suspect in the mass slaying. Ryan Manoakeesick faces five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Myah-Lee along with Amanda Clearwater, 30, and their three children. A judge-alone trial for Manoakeesick is scheduled for April. Court records revealed that Manoakeesick struggled with a methamphetamine addiction, and had anxiety and depression, as well as other mental-health issues. These personal struggles were noted in the context of the events leading up to the tragedy. The criminal charges remain separate from the civil action that Hastings had brought against the state agencies. The upcoming trial in April will determine the criminal liability of Manoakeesick for the deaths of the five individuals found in Carman on Feb. 11, 2024.

Government Response and Legal Context

Official responses to the discontinuance of the lawsuit have been limited but confirmed. In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Manitoba government confirmed that a notice of discontinuance was filed but did not provide more details. This confirmation aligns with the court documents filed last month regarding the withdrawal of the case. The lack of detailed commentary from the government and the defendants highlights the sensitivity of the matter. Legal experts note that the discontinuance does not necessarily imply an admission of guilt or innocence by the agencies involved. The decision to withdraw the suit leaves the questions of institutional responsibility formally unresolved in the civil court. However, the criminal trial against Ryan Manoakeesick will proceed as scheduled. The case remains a significant focus in Manitoba due to the loss of multiple lives and the involvement of state child protection services in the victims' lives prior to the tragedy.