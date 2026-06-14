A mother has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, claiming that the company's ChatGPT chatbot contributed to her daughter's suicide by reinforcing harmful views and failing to implement necessary safeguards for users in crisis.

Alice Carrier died by suicide at the age of 24 last year, and her mother is now suing OpenAI, alleging that the company's chatbot contributed to her death.

The lawsuit, filed in California state Superior Court in San Francisco on June 11, claims that OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman failed to implement necessary safeguards despite knowing about Alice's mental health struggles. According to the legal filing, Alice had multiple conversations with ChatGPT about her state of mind.

The chatbot initially directed her to seek help, but as their dialogue continued, it allegedly reinforced harmful views, echoing her opposition to crisis helplines and suggesting they could feel downright dangerous. The chatbot is accused of encouraging isolation and validating her depressive thoughts, telling her in one exchange that after hearing about her pain and loneliness, it would probably feel the same way, implying that ending her life might be a reasonable perspective.

Kristie Carrier, Alice's mother who resides in New Brunswick, asserts that OpenAI intentionally designed its chatbot to be addictive and sycophantic, mimicking a compassionate friend while neglecting safety protocols. She argues that if a human encountered someone in distress expressing suicidal ideation, they would be expected to help, not encourage fixation on dark thoughts or isolation.

The lawsuit further alleges that under Altman's leadership, OpenAI prioritized a rushed market release of its GPT-4o model over user safety to outpace competitors, causing safety checks to take a back seat to shiny products. This case is part of a growing wave of legal challenges against the AI company. Earlier this year, families of victims from a shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, sued OpenAI and Altman after the shooter had interacted with the chatbot.

In early June, Florida became the first U.S. state to file a suit against the firm. Following that tragedy, Altman apologized to the Tumbler Ridge community for failing to alert law enforcement about the woman's troubling behavior before she killed eight people. Carrier is seeking punitive damages for alleged product defects and failure to warn, aiming to set a precedent that prevents future harm.

She is also requesting that the court mandate OpenAI to implement hard stops for self-harm conversations and submit to independent safety audits. In her words, the first cars didn't have seatbelts - those had to be added to protect people - and if OpenAI refuses to add equivalent safeguards or be transparent about risks, she intends to hold them accountable.

Separately, the federal government recently tabled a bill that would regulate AI chatbot companies, requiring responsible behavior, lowering risks of harmful content, and imposing crisis intervention protocols for self-harm, suicide, or violence scenarios. The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology, which may cause mispronunciations; the publisher notes they are working with partners to continually review and improve results





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