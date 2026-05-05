Mother Says Injured Girl in Tumbler Ridge Shooting May Be Having Last Surgery

The mother of Maya Gebala, injured in the Tumbler Ridge school shooting, says her daughter is preparing for a fifth surgery that could be her last, with hopes it will relieve pressure and potentially restore function to her eye and facial muscles.

The mother of Maya Gebala , a young girl critically injured in the tragic mass shooting that occurred in Tumbler Ridge , British Columbia , has shared a poignant update regarding her daughter’s ongoing medical journey.

Cia Edmonds, Maya’s mother, has indicated that her daughter is preparing for what may be her final surgical intervention. This upcoming procedure marks the fifth surgery Maya has undergone since the devastating incident, and Edmonds expresses a hopeful sentiment that, should everything proceed as planned, it will be the last in a long series of medical treatments.

The core of the current medical concern revolves around swelling within Maya’s brain, specifically in the region where a portion of her skull is absent. Medical professionals are optimistic that the implementation of a prosthetic barrier will introduce necessary pressure, effectively minimizing the flow of cerebral fluid and alleviating the swelling. This carefully planned intervention aims to create an environment conducive to the brain’s natural healing processes.

The overarching aspiration of this surgery extends beyond simply managing the swelling; it encompasses the potential for significant functional recovery. Edmonds articulates a profound hope that the prosthetic barrier will facilitate the regulation of pressure within Maya’s head, specifically targeting the relief of pressure on her left eye and the surrounding facial structures.

This reduction in pressure carries with it the possibility – a deeply cherished one for the family – that Maya’s left eye may reopen, and, even more significantly, that she may regain the ability to smile. The emotional weight of this prospect is immense, representing a beacon of hope amidst the ongoing trauma.

The shooting itself, perpetrated by 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, was a horrific event that claimed the lives of Maya’s mother and half-brother at their home before escalating to a school shooting where five students and an educational assistant were fatally wounded, culminating in Van Rootselaar taking their own life. The community of Tumbler Ridge, and indeed the entire nation, continues to grapple with the aftermath of this senseless act of violence.

The family has been receiving support through a GoFundMe campaign organized by Krysta Hunt, demonstrating the widespread compassion and desire to assist in Maya’s recovery. The Canadian Press (CP), a national news agency established in 1917, has been instrumental in disseminating information regarding this tragedy and Maya’s progress. CP serves as a vital source of news coverage, photographic documentation, video footage, and a diverse range of multimedia content for media outlets throughout Canada and internationally.

Their role in providing accurate and timely updates is crucial in keeping the public informed about the situation and the ongoing efforts to support Maya and her family. The agency’s commitment to journalistic integrity ensures that the story is presented with sensitivity and respect, acknowledging the profound impact of the shooting on all those affected. The focus remains on Maya’s recovery and the family’s strength in navigating this incredibly challenging time.

The medical team is cautiously optimistic, emphasizing the importance of continued monitoring and rehabilitation following the surgery. The outpouring of support from the community and beyond has been a source of strength for Edmonds and her family, and they remain grateful for the unwavering compassion shown to them. The hope for Maya’s future, though fragile, remains alive, fueled by the dedication of her medical team and the love of her family and community





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