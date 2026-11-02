French mother, 72, stands trial over 1980s torture death of four-year-old Inass Touloub

A 72-year-old woman and her 74-year-old former partner are on trial in Blois, France, over the torture death of four-year-old Inass Touloub in the 1980s, a cold case reopened by a DNA match.

A 72-year-old woman went on trial Monday in the French town of Blois, accused of torturing her four-year-old daughter to death in the 1980s. The case, dormant for decades, was reopened after a DNA match linked genetic traces on the girl's clothing and blanket to her family.

The trial is scheduled to last until Nov. 18. The defendant walked briskly from the courtroom at lunchtime, her head down and her face hidden with a scarf. Child rights activists pursued her, crying shame and calling for justice. Her estranged husband, 74, earlier struggled up the courthouse steps with a cane, wearing a black cap, sunglasses and a face mask.

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Parents Face Charges For Fatal Abuse

The mother has been charged with torture that led to death. Her former partner faces a charge of failing to report the abuse. The couple, now separated, had seven children in total, including Inass. In custody, neither confessed to the violence that killed their daughter; instead, each accused the other of domestic abuse.

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The remains of Inass Touloub were found in a ditch beside a French motorway in 1987. Her body showed severe signs of violence, according to a forensic report seen by AFP. These included iron burns and human bites, thought to be those of a woman. No child had been reported missing in the area at the time.

Police launched an appeal spanning 30 countries, distributing her image to tens of thousands of French schools and town halls. Despite the wide effort, the case remained unresolved for years. The girl's identity and the circumstances of her death stayed unknown until the genetic breakthrough. Decades later, a DNA sample from a suspect in a separate violence case triggered a match with genetic traces left on Inass's clothes and the blanket wrapped around her body.

DNA Match Reopens Cold Case

The DNA turned out to belong to the victim's brother. That discovery led to the reopening of the case and the arrest of the parents in 2018. Every week in France, a child dies from being beaten by their parents, according to government statistics. The trial in Blois is expected to examine the abuse allegations and the roles of both parents in the death of Inass Touloub. The proceedings continue until Nov. 18.