Mother of slain Toronto police officer says losing her son is 'hardest thing in the world'

The mother of a Toronto police officer fatally shot on the job says losing her son is the hardest thing in the world and is urging residents of the city to support the police.

The mother of a Toronto police officer fatally shot on the job says losing her son is the hardest thing in the world and is urging residents of the city to support the police.

Linda Pinizzotto said her son, Marc Pinizzotto, 43, was a middle child, one of three boys in a close-knit family. Despite the dangers, his mother said she supported his decision to be a police officer. Const. Pinizzotto, a husband and father of two children, died on June 11 after being shot in a fourth-floor apartment while carrying out a search warrant in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey Drive.

Officers were conducting an investigation into several shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate in March, at the time. The 43-year-old, who had worked for the Toronto police for 18 years, was a member of its emergency task force. His mother said he was first through the door. He wanted to make a difference.

He chose a life to make a difference. It is the hardest thing in the world to lose your son, or your daughter, or any family member for that matter. That's why we have to take this love and we need to spread the love. Do good things, be out there helping people, get involved, just work together.

Linda Pinizzotto shows a photo of herself and her son, Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who died June 11 after being shot on the job. Pinizzotto said her son was close to his brothers - and close in age too. It was chaos in the house when they were growing up.

All three of her sons played hockey, she said. Marc was the captain of the Oakville Blades, an ice hockey team in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. His youngest brother played in the NHL for the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, while his older brother played professional hockey in Germany. Marc later joined him there.

After Marc came back to Canada, he decided to be a police officer. It's so devastating. They're so close. I mean, as a mom, you teach your children to have each other's back.

You teach them that way ... You teach them to be supportive of everything. Marc was a number one dad to his kids, she said. With his loss, his family is now trying to make his children feel supported.

The stronger the support, it takes away a lot of the hardships of the reality of it. We remain strong to teach them to be strong. As a police officer, Marc developed a wonderful camaraderie and brotherhood with other officers, his mother said. He was kind of person that you meet him and you like him.

The reality of it is that Marc gave his life. He was determined to be the best he could be and do his job at maximum efficiency. Police have said Nicholas Bennett, 19, will be charged with first-degree murder in Const. Pinizzotto's death.

Bennett was shot several times in an exchange of gunfire and remains in custody in hospital. Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances that led to Bennett's shooting and Pinizzotto's death. The SIU says Bennett remains in critical condition. Funeral for Toronto police officer killed in line of duty to be held on June 24 Zara Jabbi, 19, a second suspect, is still outstanding





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