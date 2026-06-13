Mother Hears Deceased Son's Heartbeat in Organ Recipient at Memorial Softball Tournament

A Newfoundland and Labrador mother, Deanne Penney, whose son Ben died by suicide in March 2025, experienced an emotional reunion during the second annual Ben Penney Memorial Softball Tournament. The event honoured Ben's life and his legacy as an organ donor, with his heart now beating in recipient Adam Roberts. The tournament aimed to raise funds and awareness for mental health and organ donation, highlighting the importance of respecting donor wishes.

A Newfoundland and Labrador mother who lost her son to suicide last year had the opportunity to hear his heartbeat once again during a memorial softball tournament held in his honour this weekend.

Deanne Penney lost her son, Ben Penney, to suicide in March 2025 at the age of 23. Ben was a registered organ donor, and more than a year after his death, his heart continues to beat inside Adam Roberts, the recipient of the life-saving transplant.

The emotional reunion took place this weekend, as the family held the second annual Ben Penney Memorial Softball Tournament, where family, friends and community members gathered to celebrate Ben's life while raising funds and awareness for mental health initiatives. Organ donation advocacy was also a focus of the event. Organizers hope to raise awareness about the importance of honouring a loved one's wishes to become an organ donor, noting that in some cases families can override those decisions.

For Deanne and those closest to Ben, the tournament serves as both a celebration of his life and a reminder that his legacy continues to live on through the people he helped save





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Organ Donation Suicide Mental Health Memorial Tournament Heart Transplant

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