Mother charged with first-degree murder in death of her daughter, a month shy of her second birthday

A woman in Toronto is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, who was a month shy of her second birthday. The child was found without vital signs near Midland Avenue and Steeles Avenue East in the Scarborough area of Toronto.

TORONTO — Toronto police say a woman is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, who was a month shy of her second birthday .

The "extremely tragic event" happened near Midland Avenue and Steeles Avenue East in the Scarborough area of Toronto, where first responders found the child without vital signs Tuesday morning. First responders performed life-saving measures and the toddler was revived and taken to hospital. The child died Wednesday and her 37-year-old mother will be charged in her death. The girl's father, who was not at home at the time, made the initial call to police.

The detective said the family includes another child, who is safe. He would not comment about a possible motive in the case. Residents in the area can expect a heightened police presence as the investigation continues





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Toronto Police First-Degree Murder Daughter Month Shy Of Her Second Birthday Scarborough Area Of Toronto Life-Saving Measures Revived Hospital Father Mother Another Child Possible Motive Investigation Highlights Police Presence Canadian Press

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