Most Canadians are underusing their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and making costly mistakes

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has been a powerful tool in Canadian personal finance since its launch in 2009. With the average Canadian TFSA holder carrying a balance of roughly $33,534 and only 31% of the total tax-free sum an investor could shelter using the TFSA, it's time to review and optimize your TFSA strategy. Understanding how TFSA contribution room accumulates and avoiding over-contributions is essential to maximizing the long-term growth potential of your investments. Our team of financial experts at HFSC will guide you every step of the way to create a personalized TFSA plan that meets your unique needs and goals.

Many Canadians are underusing their Tax-Free Savings Account ( TFSA ) by carrying an average balance of roughly $33,534, which is only 31% of the total tax-free sum an investor could shelter using the TFSA .

With cumulative TFSA contribution room standing at $109,000 as of January 1, 2026, understanding how room accumulates and avoiding over-contributions is key. For many Canadians, the gap between what they could shelter and what they've actually sheltered in their TFSA is wide enough to matter. HFSC is here to help you make the most of your TFSA by providing expert advice on how to optimize your TFSA strategy and make the most of the long-term growth potential of your investments.

Our team of financial experts will help you create a personalized TFSA plan that meets your unique needs and goals. Contact us today to schedule a complimentary consultation





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Tax-Free Savings Account TFSA Contribution Room Investment Strategy Retirement Savings Plan

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