Ottawa startup Dominion Dynamics announced 12 Canadian partnerships to develop its AI-powered Scout drone, an uncrewed loyal wingman it hopes to sell to the federal government. Founder Eliot Pence said the project aims to be the most ambitious Canadian air platform since the Avro Arrow.

Ottawa defence startup Dominion Dynamics has unveiled twelve partnerships with established Canadian defence players to develop its Scout drone, an artificial intelligence-powered uncrewed loyal wingman designed to fly alongside fighter jets.

The company announced the partnerships on Friday as it prepares to compete in an anticipated federal procurement for autonomous collaborative platforms. Eliot Pence, the hard-charging founder of Dominion Dynamics, said the project is intended to be the most ambitious air platform since the Avro in Canada. Avro Canada was a post-Second World War aerospace manufacturer known mainly for its CF-105 Arrow, a highly regarded but short-lived interceptor jet.

Also read Dominion Dynamics and Telesat Partner to Develop Arctic Military Satellite Technology

Drone Partnerships And Supply Chain

The Scout drone would pair with crewed fighter jets and operate alongside them using artificial intelligence. Dominion plans a mostly domestic supply chain and has been working on the project since the company was founded about 18 months ago. Early development partners include Pratt and Whitney Canada, which plans to supply PW300-type engines for the drones, along with Telesat, Top Aces, North Aircraft Industries, PV Labs, SRC Can, Thales Canada and Altitude Aerospace.

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Dominion would build the drone and its systems for data communication, sensors and intelligence, while turning to partners for expertise in operator training, avionics and landing gear. Dominion also announced a stand-alone partnership this week with Canadian satellite operator Telesat to make antennas designed for Arctic use. Those antennas would connect uncrewed military hardware systems to Lightspeed, Telesat's planned low-Earth satellite network.

The push comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney's government focuses on acquiring sovereign capabilities and building up domestic industries. Canada's current CF-18 Hornet fighter jets are expected to reach the end of their service lives by 2032, and Ottawa has started acquiring advanced F-35 stealth fighters made by Lockheed Martin, although those jets are not yet based in Canada.

Canadian Defence Procurement Review

Shortly after taking office in early 2025, Carney's government launched a review of Ottawa's plan to purchase a fleet of 88 F-35s. Saab, the Swedish defence manufacturer that was runner-up in Canada's fighter jet competition, has said it could set up a manufacturing hub in Canada for its Gripen fighter jets if Ottawa chooses to place a bulk order for those aircraft.

Pence said Dominion's drones would work with either the F-35 or the Gripen, and with other platforms such as the early warning and control aircraft Canada wants to acquire. He said he believes all companies developing similar drones are at the same starting line because the technology is so new. Pence is betting that a Canadian-made drone designed for the vast and harsh Arctic environment gives his company an edge.

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He said there are very specific problems the company is seeking to solve for the Royal Canadian Air Force, including range, Arctic ruggedization, gravel runway takeoff and short runways. Pence said he expects the government will launch a procurement competition for autonomous platforms in 2028 or 2029. Dominion Dynamics is bringing a made-in-Canada pitch to that future competition as legacy defence firms develop similar kinds of drones they can sell alongside their crewed platforms. The company's ambitions extend beyond equipment.

Arctic Focus And Industry Challenge

Pence has a message for the industry's leading contractors around the world: We're coming for your lunch. With twelve partners now in place, Dominion is positioning itself as a domestic challenger in a market increasingly focused on autonomous systems that can operate in difficult environments. The Scout drone remains in development, and no procurement timeline has been finalized by the federal government.

Dominion's partnerships are intended to build a supply chain that can support production and sustainment if the company wins a future contract.