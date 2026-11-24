Equifax Canada says the 90-plus day mortgage delinquency rate rose to 0.32 per cent in the third quarter, up 31.1 per cent year-over-year, driven by Ontario and British Columbia. The report warns of growing household stress as interest rates rise again.

A new Equifax Canada report shows growing financial stress among homeowners, with more Canadians falling behind on monthly mortgage payments as interest rates rise again.

Mortgage Delinquency Rates Hit 2013 Peak

The company's third-quarter consumer credit trends report, published Nov. 24, 2026, says the national 90-plus day mortgage delinquency rate, defined as missed payments three months in a row, reached 0.32 per cent, the highest level since Equifax began tracking the metric in 2013. The delinquency rate is up 31.1 per cent year-over-year, mainly pushed higher by missed mortgage payments in Ontario and British Columbia. That is the highest we have seen, particularly for Ontario.

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And it is still going up, said Rebecca Oakes, Equifax Canada's vice-president of advanced analytics, in an interview. That is the biggest concern for us. The Equifax data echoes the findings of a recent TD report, which showed Ontario's mortgage arrears have nearly tripled from pre-pandemic levels to approach their 2008 financial crisis peak. This reflects elevated mortgage balances and greater sensitivity to borrowing costs, wrote TD economist Maria Solovieva in the report published last week.

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Growing pressure on households comes as the Bank of Canada raised its policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5 per cent last month for the first time in more than three years. The central bank cited concerns that higher energy prices could spill into broader inflation. The move prompted the big banks to raise their prime rates, which are used to set interest rates on a range of loans including variable-rate mortgages.

Equifax estimates about 1.4 million Canadians have a variable-rate mortgage out of a total 9.1 million homeowners. Another 1.3 million consumers have a home equity line of credit, or HELOC, balance of more than $50,000. Every quarter-point rate hike adds roughly $860 million a year in interest on variable-rate mortgages, the company estimates. Oakes suspects mortgage delinquencies will continue to rise in the coming months, depending on changes to interest rates.

Rate Hikes Could Increase Household Financial Pressure

If interest rates stay relatively flat from this point on, I would expect to see it ease off in the middle of next year, she said. But if more hikes come in, it is just going to put additional pressure. The central bank is expected to make its last rate decision of the year on Dec. 9. Financial market odds for a quarter-point rate hike were 63 per cent as of Monday afternoon, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

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Oakes said first-time homebuyers and younger Canadians may bear the brunt of rising rates because they tend to carry a higher-balance mortgage. Still, she said mortgage delinquencies overall are less than one per cent. It is quite small, you know, from that standpoint, but of course it knocks on to other types of credit, like credit cards, auto loans, Oakes said. That is where those individuals miss the payments first rather than on the mortgage itself, she added.

Credit card balances reached $136.2 billion in the third quarter, up 4.82 per cent from a year earlier, the Equifax data showed. Overall, total Canadian consumer debt was $2.74 trillion in the third quarter, up 4.68 per cent from a year ago.