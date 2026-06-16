Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ferrari, Citing Resilience Amid Luce EV Controversy

Despite strong criticism of Ferrari's new electric vehicle, the Luce, Morgan Stanley argues the company's fundamentals remain solid and its stock is undervalued. The bank highlights Ferrari's high margins, enduring demand for exclusive models, and a favorable K-shaped economy tailwind as reasons for optimism.

Ferrari 's new electric vehicle , dubbed the Luce and revealed at a high-profile event in Rome last month, ignited a firestorm of criticism from enthusiasts and purists alike.

Detractors argued that the design lacked the emotional depth and visceral excitement long associated with the Maranello brand, insisting that a Ferrari must possess a seductive exterior and the thrilling soundtrack of a high-revving internal combustion engine. This backlash raised questions about whether the iconic manufacturer was straying too far from its heritage in pursuit of electrification.

However, Morgan Stanley offered a contrarian perspective, suggesting that the market's negative reaction was overblown. Analyst Edouard Aubin upgraded Ferrari's stock to Overweight from Equal Weight and significantly increased his price target to €380 ($441) from €330 ($383), implying roughly 24% upside. He noted that despite the intense scrutiny on the Luce, Ferrari's fundamental earnings performance has remained resilient, with consensus estimates for 2026 and 2027 revised downward by only about 4% over the past year.

The stock's 26% decline over the previous 12 months was driven more by a de-rating of the stock multiple rather than a collapse in earnings expectations. Ferrari's business fundamentals remain exceptionally strong. The company maintains profit margins near 40%, which is considered the gold standard in the luxury automotive industry.

While Morgan Stanley acknowledged some challenges-including concerns about growth targets, sliding resale values for hybrid models like the SF90, and the polarizing reception of the Luce-the bank argued that the market has excessively priced these issues as existential brand risks. Dealer checks in the US and Europe indicated no lasting damage to the Ferrari brand. Instead of a permanent erosion of desirability, Morgan Stanley described a temporary product-cycle mismatch.

Demand for Ferrari's most exclusive offerings-special series cars, scarce allocations, Icona models, and supercars-remains robust. The bank also reframed Ferrari's strategic decision to slow volume growth as a positive; in luxury, scarcity is not a limitation but a deliberate mechanism that sustains pricing power, allocation discipline, residual values, and the perception of unique access. Morgan Stanley positioned Ferrari as a prime beneficiary of the so-called K-shaped economy, where wealth becomes increasingly concentrated at the top while the broader population struggles.

Economists have noted that the ultra-wealthy are propping up global consumer spending, and Ferrari directly serves this elite demographic. Citing a Knight Frank study, the bank projected the global ultra-high-net-worth population (those with over $30 million in net worth) will grow by 33% from 2026 to 2031, reaching 948,000 individuals, with the US alone adding about 136,000. Against this backdrop, Ferrari delivered 13,600 cars in 2025, more than 80% to existing clients.

Many of these clients are reallocating financial-market gains into scarce physical assets, including collectible Ferraris. Looking ahead, Ferrari plans to launch four new models in 2026, with three additional reveals after the Amalfi Spider debut. If these new models align with client desires for scarcity, heritage, and emotive powertrains, the narrative could shift from portfolio concerns to a product-cycle reset.

While risks remain-including potential Luce demand shortfalls, a fleeting bottom in hybrid resale values, missed targets on remaining launches, and wealth-creation benefits flowing more to the used market-Morgan Stanley concluded that the risk-reward profile is attractive given Ferrari's current valuation, which trades below its 10-year average





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