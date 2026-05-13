Morgan Stanley Boosts S&P 500 Annual Target Amid Strong Hires: Raises Target to 8,000 from 7,800 and Adj. EPS to $339 from $316

Morgan Stanley Corp. has lifted its annual target for the S&P 500 index to 8,000 from 7,800, citing the ongoing strength in earnings and potential for higher valuations as interest rates may decrease. The brokerage's new target compares to their previous forecast of 7,800. For the S&P 500 components, Morgan Stanley has revised its estimate of per-share earnings form US$316 to US$339 for 2026. The changes reflect a significant jump of 23%. The brokerage has also raised its target for the MSCI Europe index, estimating it to reach 2,700 for the upcoming year, up from 2,600. The growing optimism on Wall Street for the outlook for U.S. equities has led to positive forecasts from major investment banks like Morgan Stanley, HSBC, and RBC. However, the prospect of Middle East conflict and disruptions to global trading patterns may impact the performance of equity markets.

Morgan Stanley raised its annual target for the benchmark S&P 500 index on Wednesday, attributing the decision to the ongoing strength in earnings and the potential for higher valuations as interest rates may decrease.

The brokerage's new target of 8,000 points for the S&P 500 compares to their previous forecast of 7,800. The annual earnings estimate for S&P 500 companies increased to US$339 in 2026 from a year ago, indicating a significant jump of 23%. Also, Morgan Stanley increased their target for the MSCI Europe index to 2,700 from 2,600.

The growing optimism on Wall Street for the outlook for U.S. equities is reflected in the positive forecasts of major investment banks such as Morgan Stanley, HSBC, and RBC. The Middle East conflict and potential disruptions to global trading patterns are expected to impact the performance of equity markets, but the resilience of the earnings data and technological advancements like AI continue to bolster investment confidence. However, inflation remains a significant threat to the bullish thesis





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