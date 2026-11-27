Morgan Rielly scored his first two goals of the season, including the 100th of his career, as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Friday. Boston captain David Pastrnak and Toronto defenseman Chris Tanev both left with lower-body injuries.

Morgan Rielly scored his first two goals of the season, including the 100th of his career, to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday night in Boston.

Rielly's second goal came off a faceoff that Toronto won in Boston's zone. It broke a 1-1 tie with 2:04 left in the second period. Colton Sissons added an insurance goal in the third period. Anthony Stolarz made 26 saves for the Maple Leafs, who won their second game in a row after dropping nine straight.

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Pastrnak Injury Sidelines Bruins Captain

The Bruins have now lost five of their last six home games. They played the final two-plus periods without captain David Pastrnak. Pastrnak appeared to suffer a non-contact injury in Boston's zone. He left the bench with six minutes remaining in the first period.

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Before the start of the second period, the Bruins announced that Pastrnak had a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old star leads Boston in goals with 11, assists with 21 and points with 32. Casey Mittelstadt scored the lone goal for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman made 15 saves in the loss.

Boston managed only one shot on a 5-on-3 power-play chance that covered 1:58. That came with the Bruins down 2-1 in the early minutes of the third period. Pastrnak's exit came after Mittelstadt converted on the power play to give Boston a 1-0 lead. Toronto tied it before the end of the first period.

Rielly Scores 100th Career Goal

Rielly's wrist shot from the point eluded Swayman as the goalie contended with traffic in front of his crease. That was Rielly's first goal of the season and the 100th of his NHL career. It was also a costly game for the Maple Leafs. Veteran defenseman Chris Tanev required help off the ice after a collision with Bruins forward Mark Kastelic three minutes into the second period.

Tanev was ruled out with a lower-body injury. The 36-year-old is six games away from appearing in the 900th game of his 17-year NHL career. The Maple Leafs travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday night for the final game of a three-game road trip. The Bruins host Vancouver on Sunday in the fourth game of a six-game homestand.