Honda and Acura recall over 42,000 vehicles in Canada due to steering software issue

A software problem in the electronic power steering control unit can cause a sudden increase in steering effort, raising crash risk. Honda will notify owners and provide a free software update.

A recall notice has been issued for nearly 43,000 Honda and Acura vehicles due to a software problem that could lead to a surprise increase in steering effort.

Acura MDX TLX And Honda Pilot Recalled

The recall applies to Acura's 2022-24 MDX models and their 2021-25 TLX vehicles, along with the Honda Pilot's 2023-2025 cars. A software problem in the electronic power steering (EPS) control unit could cause the EPS system to enter a failsafe mode. If this happens, there could be a sudden increase in steering effort, the recall notice said. It was first published in October and updated Friday.

Also read Doug Ford visits Honda Alliston plant after $166 million investment announcement

They warn that a sudden need for steering effort could increase the risk of a crash. Electronic power steering acts as a mechanical assist allowing drivers to more easily direct the vehicle. The control unit acts interfaces between the driver with the steering wheel and the vehicle's larger steering system. This system gives the driver an enjoyable driving experience and easier maneuverability, while also enhancing fuel efficiency, Honda said on their website.

Advertisement

The amount of assist the system provides changes, which Honda said helps save fuel. It increases at low speeds for more detailed manoeuvres and decreases at high speeds like when driving down the highway. Honda said it will notify owners of affected vehicles by mail and is advising them to their vehicle to a dealership to receive a software update. Owners can input their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) into the firm's website to determine if their particular vehicle is affected.

Honda Urges Owners To Check VIN Numbers

A car's VIN can be found on the driver's side door, on the windshield or on the registration, the company advised. The recall affects more than 42,000 vehicles in Canada, according to the notice. Honda is urging owners to respond promptly to the notification to ensure their vehicles are repaired. The software update is expected to resolve the issue and prevent the EPS system from entering failsafe mode unexpectedly.

Dealerships will perform the update at no cost to owners. Owners with questions can contact their local Honda or Acura dealership or visit the company's recall website for more information.