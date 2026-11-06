43 pilot whales die in mass stranding on New Zealand coast

A pod of 43 pilot whales was found stranded on the Ngawi to Mangatoetoe coast in New Zealand, and none survived despite rescue efforts. The incident was described as difficult and distressing.

A total of 43 pilot whales have died after a mass stranding on the Ngawi to Mangatoetoe coast near Cape Palliser on New Zealand's North Island, the Department of Conservation (DOC) confirmed.

None of the whales are believed to have survived. The pod was first discovered just after 8 a.m. local time on Thursday. At least 20 whales were initially known to be ashore, with four still alive, according to Project Jonah New Zealand. The charity worked with DOC and local iwi to conduct health assessments and prepare to refloat the living whales at high tide.

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Whales Succumb Throughout The Day

However, many whales were already dead when found, and those alive succumbed throughout the day.

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"It was a difficult and distressing event for those who were involved in the response," Project Jonah said. "We are grateful to the locals who were first on the scene and supported the whales that were found alive, keeping them cool and as comfortable as possible. " DOC said it is now working with iwi to manage the burial of the taonga, or highly prized heritage. The stranding occurred along several kilometres of coastline.

North Island's southern coastline is exposed to powerful swells of Cook Strait. These conditions, combined with loose gravel beaches and sharp rocks, made the environment especially challenging. The remoteness of the location further challenged responders. Fisherman Andrew Sim described the incident as very sad.

Witness Describes Unusual Pilot Whale Stranding

He told RNZ he had spent more than four decades on the coast and had witnessed whale strandings before but had never seen pilot whales come ashore.

"It's most strange that they've come in here, there's just no reason for it, to be honest. Just bad luck, I don't know," Sim said. Pilot whales are prolific stranders, according to DOC, but what causes mass strandings is not well understood.

"They happen to species which tend to be highly social and it is likely that all or part of a social group becomes stranded at the same time," said Ian L. Boyd, professor of biology at the University of St. Andrews. "Mass strandings can tend to happen in particular locations often where there is a shallow shelving coastline.

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Complex Causes Behind Mass Strandings Explained

It is possible that a whole social group gets disorientated and caught by a falling tide, but this is almost certainly only part of much more complex set of causes.

" Pilot whales' highly social behavior means that if one whale loses its way then others come to its aid. DOC said the most likely theory for mass strandings is that the animals' echolocation is not well-suited to shallow, sloping waters. It is currently summer in New Zealand, which is when the whales follow common food sources inshore and when most mass strandings occur.

The largest pilot whale stranding in the country involved an estimated 1,000 whales at the Chatham Islands in 1918. Several mass stranding events in Oceania have garnered attention in recent years. In 2022, around 500 pilot whales died near shark-infested waters on remote New Zealand islands. In February last year, more than 150 whales beached off Tasmania, Australia, and all died or were euthanized.

Historical Pilot Whale Stranding Events In Oceania

The previous year, 28 pilot whales died after around 160 beached off Western Australia, though most were returned to sea.