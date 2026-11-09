Hamilton Police Arrest Two Men in Series of Commercial Break-Ins Staling LEGO and Tools

Hamilton police arrested two men following a string of commercial break-ins across Hamilton, Niagara, and Whitby. Stolen items include $13,000 in LEGO, Pokémon cards, and power tools, with one suspect linked to a prior cemetery theft.

Hamilton police have arrested two men in connection with a widespread series of commercial break-ins that targeted businesses across the Hamilton, Niagara Region, and Whitby areas.

The investigation, which officially began in September 2026, has uncovered the theft of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including a significant collection of building toys and trading cards. Authorities confirmed that more than $13,000 worth of LEGO sets were among the items stolen during the crimes. Police also reported that a large quantity of Pokémon cards were taken from the targeted locations. These high-value collectibles are considered major loot in the ongoing investigation.

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Hardware Store Break-in Suspects Disguised

The suspects are alleged to have committed a break-in at a hardware store in Waterdown. This specific incident caused extensive damage to the property. Investigators believe the criminals wore disguises and utilized a stolen truck to facilitate the robbery and escape with their haul. Detectives linked the suspects to multiple other break-ins in the surrounding regions.

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Police stated that the group used several stolen vehicles to move around the area. They also switched license plates and repainted some vehicles to avoid detection by law enforcement. The arrests occurred on November 4, while investigators were preparing to execute search warrants at a property on Dickenson Road. Officers received information about a nearby break-in and responded to the scene.

They discovered and arrested two men inside a vacant commercial property. Subsequent searches led to the recovery of substantial stolen property. Recovered items include the previously mentioned LEGO sets and Pokémon cards. Police also retrieved DeWalt power tools and other merchandise from the suspects.

Recovered Goods Include Loaded Rifle

Among the recovered goods was more than $10,000 worth of powersports equipment. A Trek bicycle was also recovered as part of the stolen inventory. Significantly, a loaded Ruger bolt-action rifle was found among the items. One of the accused individuals has a prior criminal record that is now relevant to this case.

He was previously arrested in April 2026 for the alleged theft of 38 bronze flower vases. These vases were taken from a cemetery in Hamilton. At the time of his prior arrest, the man was released on bail. He was required to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his release.

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Investigation Continues Against Other Suspects

Police have noted this history while processing the current charges. The investigation remains active and is ongoing at this time. Hamilton police believe that other individuals were involved in the series of crimes. They are currently investigating links to additional break-ins.

Law enforcement urges the public to remain vigilant. They continue to gather evidence to build a comprehensive case against the suspects and any potential accomplices.