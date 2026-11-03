Canada US Trade Talks Resume With Increased Intensity As Progress Reported

Prime Minister Mark Carney confirms that intensified trade negotiations with the United States have resumed following recent calls with President Donald Trump. Both leaders indicate significant progress has been made, though officials acknowledge that critical issues remain to be resolved before a final agreement is reached.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has confirmed that intensified trade negotiations with the United States have officially resumed, marking a new phase in diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

This development follows a significant telephone conversation held last weekend between Carney and President Donald Trump. The Prime Minister addressed reporters on Tuesday in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, providing the first detailed update on the status of these high-stakes discussions. Carney stated that American negotiators are now asking less and offering more to Canada during these renewed talks. He emphasized that while substantial progress has been achieved, the process is not yet complete.

Also read Lutnick driving force behind revived Canada-U.S. trade talks after August breakdown

Canadian Red Lines Removed From Talks

The Prime Minister noted that certain previously strict Canadian red lines have been removed from the table. These previously non-negotiable issues included protections for language and culture, as well as Canada's sovereign right to negotiate trade deals with other international markets. President Trump also commented on the situation, telling Fox News that a comprehensive deal with Canada is imminent. He described Canada as a very good partner and expressed confidence that a great agreement would be finalized very soon.

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Additionally, the President claimed that Canada would provide fertilizer to the United States on a tariff-free basis. This claim aligns with existing Canadian policy, as Canada currently does not charge any export tariffs on fertilizer or its components, including potash. The resumption of formal talks comes after a period of heightened tension and uncertainty. In August, Carney called off formal trade negotiations at the eleventh hour.

This decision was made as both sides worked urgently to finalize a deal. The goal was to prevent a new round of United States tariffs from being imposed on nearly twenty-eight billion dollars worth of Canadian goods. Despite the recent breakthroughs, the Prime Minister acknowledged that important issues still require progress. He did not specify exactly what these remaining contentious points are.

Remaining Hurdles In Trade Negotiations

Furthermore, he declined to indicate when Canada's chief negotiator is likely to return to Washington for further discussions. The lack of specific timelines suggests that while momentum has built, the final hurdles remain significant. Carney explained the decision to publicly acknowledge the progress made so far. He stated that because tangible advancements have occurred, it was important to communicate this to the public.

He also clarified that formal visits to the U.S. Trade Representative's offices or the Department of Commerce are not always necessary for ongoing negotiations. The focus now shifts to resolving the remaining critical issues before a final agreement can be signed.