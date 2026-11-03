Carney says more intense US trade negotiations have started as Trump predicts imminent deal

Prime Minister Mark Carney says more intense trade negotiations with the United States have begun since his call with President Donald Trump, and Trump says a deal is imminent. Carney says progress has been made but key issues remain.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says more intense trade negotiations with the United States have started since his call with President Donald Trump last weekend. We have made progress but we have not finished, Carney told reporters Tuesday in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda.

Canada Removes Language Culture Red Lines

Carney said some of Canada's red lines have been taken off the table, including language, culture and Canada's ability to negotiate trade deals with other markets. Trump told Fox News in an interview Tuesday that a deal with Canada is imminent. Canada is very good, we are going to make a deal with Canada very soon. We are going to make a great deal, he said.

Also read Lutnick Drives Canada-US Trade Re-engagement as Carney and Trump Pursue Deal

Trump also claimed Canada would provide fertilizer to the United States tariff-free. Canada does not charge any export tariffs on fertilizer or its components, including potash. Carney called off formal trade talks with the United States in August at the eleventh hour as the two sides worked to finalize a deal before a new round of U.S. tariffs was imposed on nearly 28 billion dollars worth of Canadian goods.

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The prime minister said Tuesday there are still important issues that need to see progress in negotiations but did not say what those are. He also did not say when Canada's chief negotiator is likely to return to Washington. Because we have made progress, it was felt to be important to acknowledge that publicly, he said. It is not always necessary to have the trade negotiators go in formally into the U.S. trade representative's offices or the Department of Commerce.

Midterm Elections Coincide With Trade Talks

Carney's comments came as Americans voted in high-stakes midterm elections. The U.S. is offering more in the trade talks, according to the prime minister. The two leaders spoke last weekend, and Carney described the renewed talks as more intense. He said progress has been made but cautioned that work remains.

The prime minister did not provide a timeline for when negotiations might conclude. He also did not specify which issues still need to be resolved. Canada's red lines that have been removed from the table include language, culture and the country's ability to pursue trade deals with other markets. Carney said those areas are no longer part of the discussion.

Trump's claim that Canada would provide fertilizer tariff-free is inaccurate because Canada does not impose export tariffs on fertilizer or its components such as potash. Carney called off formal trade talks in August as the two sides tried to finalize a deal before new U.S. tariffs hit nearly 28 billion dollars worth of Canadian goods. The prime minister said the decision to acknowledge progress publicly was important because of the advances made.

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No Formal Meetings Required For Trade Deal

He said formal meetings with the U.S. trade representative's offices or the Department of Commerce are not always necessary. The talks are ongoing, and Carney said more intense negotiations have started since his call with Trump last weekend. With files from Dylan Robertson in Ottawa.