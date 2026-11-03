Carney says more intense U.S. trade talks underway after Trump call

Prime Minister Mark Carney says more intense trade negotiations with the United States have begun after his weekend call with President Donald Trump, with some Canadian red lines now off the table.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says more intense trade negotiations with the United States have already begun, following his call with President Donald Trump last weekend.

He made the comments while taking questions from reporters in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, where he is attending the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Carney said some of Canada's red lines have been taken off the table, including language, culture and the ability to negotiate trade deals. The prime minister said the two sides have made progress on the issue of restricting Canada's ability to negotiate trade deals with other countries.

Also read Lutnick Drives Canada-US Trade Re-engagement as Carney and Trump Pursue Deal

Trade Talks Cancelled Before Tariffs Imposed

The update comes after Carney called off formal trade talks with the United States in August at the 11th hour. The two sides had been working to finalize a deal before a new round of U.S. tariffs was imposed on nearly $28 billion worth of Canadian goods. Carney said there are still other important issues that need to see progress in negotiations, but he did not say what those are.

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He described the talks as more intense, signaling a stepped-up pace in the effort to reach an agreement. The prime minister's remarks were made as Americans vote in high-stakes midterm elections, a political backdrop that could shape the direction of U.S. trade policy. Carney spoke from Antigua and Barbuda, where Commonwealth leaders have gathered for their summit. The original report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026.

The photograph accompanying the story shows Carney arriving at an executive session of the Commonwealth meeting in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, by The Canadian Press photographer Christopher Katsarov. Carney's comments indicate that while progress has been made on one of Canada's key concerns, other sticking points remain unresolved. He did not provide a timeline for when negotiations might conclude or when a deal could be reached.

Red Lines Removed Amidst Renewed Negotiations

The talks resumed after the weekend call between Carney and Trump, which both sides have characterized as productive. The prime minister's willingness to say some red lines are off the table suggests Canada may be prepared to make concessions in specific areas. Canada and the United States remain each other's largest trading partners, and the outcome of the negotiations will affect a wide range of industries on both sides of the border.

The tariffs imposed on Canadian goods have been a major point of contention between the two countries. Carney's presence at the Commonwealth summit in Antigua and Barbuda places him among leaders from dozens of countries. The meeting's executive session is one of the central events of the gathering, which runs through the week. Further details on the status of the negotiations were not immediately available.

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Further Updates Expected From Commonwealth Summit

Carney is expected to continue taking questions from reporters during his time at the summit, and additional updates on the trade talks may follow in the coming days. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026.