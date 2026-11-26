The Law Society of Ontario will hold further consultations before deciding whether to replace the bar exam with a mandatory skills-based course, with a modernized licensing model to be presented for approval by the end of 2027.

The Law Society of Ontario says it will carry out more consultations before deciding whether to replace the provincial bar exam with a mandatory skills-based course, more than a year after the idea was first proposed.

In a new report, the law society's professional development and competence committee says it plans to present a modernized lawyer licensing assessment model for approval by the end of 2027. The committee first proposed switching to a skills-based course in September of last year, describing it as a better and more cost-effective alternative to revamping the two tests that make up the bar exam. Consultations on the proposal closed early this year.

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Feedback on Licensing Reform

The committee says it received more than 400 submissions from lawyers, licensing candidates, judges, law schools and members of the public. It says that while views differed on how best to ensure new lawyers are competent to practise, there was near universal consensus that the licensing process should continue to evolve and be periodically reviewed.

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The report states that a significant number of respondents worried that replacing licensing examinations with other forms of assessment could be seen as reducing standards or weakening safeguards for entry to the profession. Others emphasized that modernization does not mean lowering standards. Those respondents argued the focus should be on ensuring licensing assessments evaluate the competencies required for contemporary legal practice, rather than preserving or changing a particular assessment format.

The committee says its final recommendations will draw on both this round of consultations and additional stakeholder feedback. Stakeholders will have a further opportunity to provide input on the approaches under consideration through a subsequent consultation process before any final decision is made. Several other provinces have already moved to a skills-based course. British Columbia was the latest to make the change in the fall term.

Provincial Skills Assessment Models

The four-phase program is meant to assess legal knowledge, advocacy, ethics, practice management and other skills. It has previously been adopted in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Nunavut. The Law Society of Ontario regulates and licenses the province's lawyers and paralegals. Its committee says the licensing process must stay effective and relevant as legal practice changes.

The latest report offers no timeline for when the additional consultations will begin. It also does not say when a final decision on the bar exam replacement will be made. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026. Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press