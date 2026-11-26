The Law Society of Ontario will hold another round of consultations before deciding whether to replace the bar exam with a mandatory skills-based course, with a modernized licensing model to be presented for approval by the end of 2027.

The Law Society of Ontario will carry out another round of consultations before deciding whether to replace the Ontario bar exam with a mandatory skills-based course, more than a year after the idea was first proposed.

In a new report, the professional development and competence committee of the Law Society of Ontario says it plans to present a modernized lawyer licensing assessment model for approval by the end of 2027. The law society regulates and licenses the province's lawyers and paralegals. The committee first proposed the switch to a skills-based course in a report in September of last year.

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It presented the change as a better and more cost-effective alternative to revamping the two tests that make up the bar exam. Consultations on the issue closed early this year. The committee says it received more than 400 submissions from a range of people and organizations, including lawyers, licensing candidates, judges, law schools and members of the public. The committee says views differed on how to best ensure new lawyers are competent to practise.

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Still, it found there was near universal consensus that the licensing process should continue to evolve and be periodically reviewed to make sure it stays effective and relevant. The report says a significant number of respondents expressed concern that replacing licensing examinations with other forms of assessment could be perceived as reducing standards or weakening safeguards associated with entry to the profession. Others emphasized that modernization does not lead to lowering standards.

Those respondents argued the focus should be on ensuring that licensing assessments evaluate the competencies required for contemporary legal practice, rather than preserving or changing a particular assessment format. The committee says its final recommendations will draw on both this round of consultations and additional stakeholder feedback. It says stakeholders will have a further opportunity to provide input on the approaches under consideration through a subsequent consultation process before any final decision is made.

Other Provinces Adopt Skills Based Courses

Several other provinces have already moved to a skills-based course. British Columbia is the latest to make the change in the fall term. The four-phase program is meant to assess legal knowledge, advocacy, ethics, practice management and other skills. It has previously been adopted in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Nunavut.

The report was published as the proposal remains up in the air more than a year after it was introduced. No final decision has been made, and the law society says more consultations will come before any decision is taken. The original proposal was presented as a better and more cost-effective alternative to revamping the two tests that make up the bar exam.

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The committee's new report sets out a timeline that would see a modernized model presented for approval by the end of 2027. The more than 400 submissions came from lawyers, licensing candidates, judges, law schools and members of the public. The committee says the feedback showed broad agreement that the licensing process should keep evolving and be reviewed periodically. The committee also says its final recommendations will draw on additional stakeholder feedback.

Stakeholders Get Another Chance To Provide Input

A subsequent consultation process will give stakeholders another chance to provide input on the approaches under consideration before any final decision is made. British Columbia became the latest province to adopt a skills-based course in the fall term. The four-phase program assesses legal knowledge, advocacy, ethics, practice management and other skills. It was previously adopted in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Nunavut.

The Law Society of Ontario regulates and licenses the province's lawyers and paralegals. Its professional development and competence committee first proposed the switch to a skills-based course in a report in September of last year. More than a year after that proposal, the question of whether Ontario will replace the bar exam with a mandatory skills-based course remains unresolved. The law society says more consultations will take place before any decision is made.