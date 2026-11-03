Salvation Army survey finds 31 per cent of Canadians skip meals due to grocery costs

A new Salvation Army poverty survey found 31 per cent of Canadians skipped or reduced meals because they could not afford groceries, up from 27 per cent a year earlier, with younger adults and food banks reporting the heaviest strain.

A new national survey from The Salvation Army says 31 per cent of Canadians skipped meals or reduced portion sizes because they could not afford groceries, up from 27 per cent one year earlier.

The 2026 Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis, released today, polled 1,525 Canadians through the online Angus Reid Forum. Edelman Intelligence conducted the survey from Sept. 11 to 18, 2026. The report cites a margin of error of approximately plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The number of people turning to community supports such as food banks also rose, from 11 per cent last year to 15 per cent this year.

Also read More Canadians report skipping meals because they can't afford groceries: survey

Residents of Canada's territories were not included, and the report notes a margin of error cannot be calculated for a non-probability sample. Glenn van Gulik, national spokesperson for The Salvation Army, called the results staggering. He said many people arriving at food banks and community service locations had previously donated to the organization themselves. Skipping a meal so children can have dinner or lunch for school is staggering, van Gulik said.

Advertisement

Younger Canadians Face Highest Food Insecurity

He added that making ends meet is no longer about cutting back on extras but about difficult choices between food, housing and other basic necessities. The findings show younger Canadians are particularly affected. Forty-one per cent of respondents aged 18 to 34 reported skipping or reducing meals, 10 percentage points above the national average. Twenty-three per cent in that age range accessed community food supports.

Seventy-six per cent of younger Canadians reported challenges managing limited financial resources, compared with 55 per cent of those aged 55 and older. Van Gulik said rising numbers of older people on fixed incomes are asking for help from family, friends and Salvation Army locations. The survey also suggests Canadians are more concerned about U.S. tariffs and their effect on the economy than last year.

Nearly nine in 10 respondents said they were worried the trade war would spike prices for everyday goods. Three in five said their household was already feeling the impacts of U.S. tariffs. Van Gulik said those concerns are visible on the front line and trickle down into food insecurity. He said the ripple effects are really impacting Canadians.

Housing Costs and Savings Pressure Households

On housing, half of respondents said they are not confident they could find another home in their area that was both affordable and met their household needs. Twenty-four per cent said they spend at least half their after-tax income on housing costs. To cover basic needs, 50 per cent of Canadians polled said they dipped into savings, while 40 per cent reported taking on debt or using credit.

Advertisement

In Winnipeg, Harvest Manitoba, the province's largest charitable food relief organization, is also seeing more people rely on food supports. Meaghan Erbus, vice president of advocacy and stakeholder relations, said the organization serves around 60,000 people per month, half of them children. Erbus said that is 50 per cent more than since 2021.

Winnipeg Charity Sees Rising Food Demand

She said affordability pressures, higher grocery and transportation costs and wages that have not risen as quickly can create a perfect storm for people needing to access a food bank. Seventeen-year-old Daisy Adesokan, a volunteer at Harvest Manitoba who helps pack food hampers, said she is concerned about affordability even at her age. She said one box of granola bars can cost at least $5, which she called crazy, and that everything is going up.

Adesokan said she also shops for food herself and knows it will get more expensive. She said she will continue volunteering because it is meaningful for the community and helps families facing the same rising costs. She described volunteering as sowing a good seed for others. As more Canadians struggle to afford the basics, volunteers like Adesokan are helping make sure families have one less thing to worry about.