U.S. Charges Three More Canadians in Voter Fraud Cases

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged three additional Canadians with election-related offences, part of 63 people accused in the largest voter fraud surge since President Donald Trump returned to office.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that three more Canadians are among 63 people charged with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration and other election crimes in the United States.

Since September, a total of 15 Canadians have been among those charged with similar offences. U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a news release that the announcement marks the largest surge of voter-fraud arrests since President Donald Trump returned to office.

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Three Canadians Charged With Election Crimes

The three additional Canadians charged are permanent U.S. residents who hold green cards allowing them to live and work permanently in the U.S. Christopher Doucet, 68, a Canadian citizen with a U.S. green card, was charged with falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen in order to register to vote. He is accused of registering to vote in January 2024 and allegedly voted in a general municipal election in Independence, Missouri.

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Chad Goertz, 52, was charged with making false statements on his naturalization applications. He is accused of illegally registering to vote in April 2018 and illegally voting by mail in U.S. elections in 2022 and 2024. According to the Justice Department, Goertz lied under oath on his naturalization form in February 2026 when he denied ever claiming to be a U.S. citizen and denied ever registering to vote in a U.S. election.

Gavin Moir, 55, was charged with four counts of voting by an alien in Pennsylvania. He is accused of voting in the 2022 and 2024 general elections, and the 2022 and 2026 primaries, according to U.S. officials. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, the news release stated. The Justice Department said it has charged 195 foreign nationals from 25 states with election-related offences over the last nine weeks.

More Foreign Nationals Face Voting Charges

During Trump's second term, 239 people have been charged with these crimes. The U.S. Attorney's Office also announced on Oct. 29 that two Canadians living in Wisconsin were charged with illegally voting in the 2022 and 2024 U.S. elections. Monique Gignac-Yochum, 60, was charged with voting in the 2022 midterm election and the 2024 presidential election. If convicted, she could be sentenced to one year in jail.

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Rodger Dedrick, 66, was charged with voting in the 2024 presidential election and falsely claiming he was a U.S. citizen to register to vote in August 2024. If convicted, he faces up to one year in prison for illegal voting and up to five years for false registration.

Election Results Could Shape Canada Relations

As Americans head to the polls for midterm elections Tuesday, the outcome could have significant consequences for Canada, with analysts noting the results may reshape cross-border relations. will have live results, breaking updates, real-time election data and on-the-ground reporting from key battleground states. Experts also weighed in on the political landscape. Americans are ready for checks and balances on the Trump administration, one expert said.

I don't think he knows what he's going to do, former national security adviser John Bolton said about Trump's Iran war posture. Democrats are going to have a huge landslide, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada predicted. Election analysts noted the president's coalition has disintegrated, and forecasts suggested Democrats could flip 24 House seats and 6 Senate seats. With files from CTV News' Devika Desai