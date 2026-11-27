Two more sellers have come forward after a Coquitlam man reported waiting months for thousands of dollars from FIFA. Matt Davies says FIFA owes him $3,009, and Wally Nickel says he has not received $2,720 from two ticket resales through FIFA's marketplace.

Two more B.C. sellers have come forward after a Coquitlam man's story revealed he was still waiting for thousands of dollars from FIFA for World Cup ticket resale s.

Matt Davies, an Agassiz man, says FIFA still owes him $3,009 for four tickets he sold through the organization's official resale marketplace. He had bought tickets for matches in Kansas City and Houston, hoping to resell them and use the money to buy tickets in Vancouver, where he planned to take his three grandchildren to a game. Davies says the tickets were sold but the money never arrived.

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He says he began contacting FIFA after the sales and was repeatedly told his payment was being processed or escalated. In November, he says FIFA told him the money had already been sent on June 17. Davies asked for proof of payment. The document he received identified him and his bank but did not include his account number.

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He says his bank was unable to trace the transfer without that information.

"I feel like it was stolen from me," Davies told CTV News. The complaint comes after CTV News reported Thursday that Coquitlam resident Gavin Webb was still waiting for more than $7,000 from FIFA. Webb sold 12 tickets through FIFA's official marketplace for just over $11,000. FIFA was supposed to pay him within 60 days of the tournament ending.

After receiving a $4,000 deposit in September, Webb said $7,051.06 remained outstanding. He contacted FIFA dozens of times and filed a formal claim notice, which the organization acknowledged receiving. He said he hoped going public would help resolve the issue. Since that report aired, Davies and other B.C. sellers have contacted CTV News with similar experiences.

More Sellers Report Missing FIFA Funds

Wally Nickel says he sold two tickets through FIFA's official resale marketplace for $2,720 and has not received the proceeds. Nickel says he deliberately avoided third-party resale websites because he believed FIFA's own platform would make the transaction straightforward.

"I made sure that I didn't go through StubHub or anything else. I thought, 'No, let's just do this the correct way,'" he said. Nickel says he has contacted FIFA repeatedly, called customer service between 10 and 12 times, filed claims and worked with his bank. He also says he received conflicting explanations about why the payment had not gone through, including being told his banking information was incorrect.

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Nickel says his bank has confirmed the information he provided was accurate. He says FIFA also told him at different points that a payment or refund could not be completed. He has since opened an investigation with his credit card company. Nickel says an initial repayment has been issued, but it is temporary while the investigation continues.

He could ultimately recover only the original purchase cost, rather than the resale amount.

"You do all the right things and you end up being on the outs," he said. FIFA's marketplace terms set out requirements for sellers to provide accurate payment information and outline the conditions for receiving resale proceeds. But Davies and Nickel say they have followed the process and are still trying to get answers. CTV News has reached out to FIFA for comment on the sellers' complaints but has not received a response.

Frustration Grows Among B.C. Ticket Sellers

The new complaints add to growing frustration among B.C. residents who used FIFA's official resale platform and say they are still owed money months after the World Cup.