Moral Dilemmas and Difficult Choices: A Collection of Ethical Scenarios

This interactive poll explores the complexities of ethical dilemmas, challenging your personal beliefs and values. The scenarios presented force you to confront difficult choices and consider the consequences of your actions.

You applied to the same university as Joanna. You don’t make it, but Joanna does, and you learn that Joanna cheated on the entrance exam and secured the prestigious scholarship that could have gone to you.

When you talk, Joanna insists it was a one-time mistake and promises to “make it up to you. ” Later the same day, you receive a call from the university informing you that your paper was pulled from the race due to suspicions of cheating, but it might have been mixed up with someone else's. There is never a reason to lie for anyone especially if it will change the course of your life for the worse.

You know that your team will be laid off in two months, but you’re instructed by upper leadership to keep it confidential and avoid panic. As you ponder this, you learn that a few members of your team are making major life decisions, such as planning to buy real estate. A couple of others are facing huge medical bills after an accident and are heavily relying on their health insurance to avoid debt.

Withholding the information becomes increasingly stressful, as the team discusses declining other job offers because they feel happy and secure where they are. Telling them early might cost you your managing position. Upper management shouldn’t have put them in this very uncomfortable position of knowing something this monumental. They should definitely fire Upper Management first.

During your friend Pamela’s baby shower party, you notice that Alan, the soon-to-be father, is making weird moves on Pamela’s sister. At first, you don’t make anything of it, but as time passes, it becomes increasingly uncomfortable. When Alan confronts you about staring and tells you to mind your own business, you bump into Pamela, right before someone drags Alan by the hand into the bathroom.

Pamela looks extremely happy, but asks you why you look like you’ve just seen a ghost. You’re unsure if Pamela knows, but it seems hard to miss. Tell Pamela you need to use the bathroom and get her to chat with you while you wait outside the door. Your elderly father with dementia frequently asks about your mom, forgetting that she’s passed away.

From frequent visits, you know that lying might preserve his emotional stability in the short term, but it further distorts his understanding of reality, while telling the truth each time causes fresh grief and confusion, making the conversation difficult. I have read that the most responsible way to respond to those with dementia or failing recall is to just allow the flow of conversation to continue naturally.

To try to correct them is most likely to lead to them being frustrated and agitated. You discover your business partner has hidden significant debt that could threaten your company. As investors ask you directly about the company’s financial health, you realize that confronting your business partner directly could destroy trust and potentially collapse the business, but ignoring it risks even deeper financial disaster later.

You’re a lead researcher who discovers that a newly approved, life-saving drug causes severe, fatal organ failure in about 4% of patients due to a genetic anomaly. The drug is currently saving tens of thousands of terminal patients. Publicizing the truth will cause regulatory bodies to pull the drug globally. You decide you need more time to think about it, but the next day, your colleague asks you about the papers you left on your table.

Your new coworker confides in you that they secretly started running a side business using company time and resources. Their work performance is excellent, on par with yours, and management frequently praises them. Reporting it would likely result in their termination, while ignoring it would allow an unfair advantage and the misuse of company assets to keep your new coworker well-of





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Moral Dilemmas Ethical Choices Difficult Decisions Honesty Lying Social Dilemmas Truth-Teller Protective Liar Social Responsibility Business Ethics Dementia Financial Responsibility Corporate Ethics Drug Safety Regulatory Bodies

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