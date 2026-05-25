Moose Flipper Saves Stranded Moose on Newfoundland Highway

A dairy farmer in Newfoundland, Canada, saved a stranded moose from being hit by a vehicle by flipping it onto its knees. The incident went viral on social media, with over four million views.

In the spring of 1904, four moose arrived in southern Newfoundland , part of a government plan to attract big game hunters, feed a burgeoning work force in mining and forestry, and protect the island's declining native caribou population.

The moose, captured weeks earlier by a hunter in Miramichi, N.B. , were loaded onto a train in Port aux Basques and transported to the Newfoundland interior. Every stop along the way, crowds gathered, eager to catch a glimpse of the strange 'moose deer.

' The four animals - two bulls and two cows - were released on a government deer preserve near the town of Howley, not far from where Melvin and Diana Rideout encountered one of their 125,000 descendants on the Trans-Canada Highway more than a century later. On the morning of Feb. 4, Mr. Rideout, a strapping dairy farmer in his 50s, was on his way to get a cardiograph at the hospital in Corner Brook, when he spotted a moose cantering down the middle of the highway.

He slowed and flicked on his four-ways. Encountering a moose on the highway in Newfoundland is a notorious hazard. They tower over cars and come eye-to-eye with pickup trucks. Bulls are known to charge stopped vehicles.

Hitting one can total your car or even kill you. But this moose was oblivious to the risk she posed. She trotted down the highway as cars whizzed by, unaware it seemed of the concrete divider, until she tripped and toppled headlong over it. Mr. Rideout stopped.

The 800-pound female moose lay stranded on her back, hooves peddling skyward. He couldn't just leave her like that. On his family's dairy farm in Cormack, he had worked with large animals all his life; he knew the moose wouldn't be able to right herself on her own. It was a matter of time before she suffocated.

Mr. Rideout's smooth maneuver has earned him the name 'the moose flipper.

' Newfoundland probably could've done with one less moose. Without any natural predators, the moose population has exploded since the first animals arrived more than 120 years ago. And today, the island is home to the densest moose population in North America. The cervids' voracious appetites account for the loss of about one million tonnes of twigs, shrubs, leaves and wetland plants a year, threatening ecosystems and turning huge swaths of forest into vast treeless meadows.

While an annual hunt helps thin out the population and fill Newfoundlanders' freezers, the animals' teenage-boy appetites often bring them to the highway to snack on saplings and shrubs, where more than once a day on average a moose has an unlucky encounter with a vehicle - a hazard that claims the life of one to two people a year. But on that overcast February morning, Mr. Rideout was determined not to let that happen.

At first, he and another man tried heaving and rolling the moose's legs, but she wouldn't budge. Lying on the cold pavement, her breathing became raspy and laboured. When she gurgled, Mr. Rideout knew time was running out. He jumped the barrier and in one swift move wrapped an arm around her snout and trundled her front legs, flipping her onto her knees.

A female moose and her calf on the highway near St Anthony, Nfld. , in April, 2023. Encountering a moose on the highway in Newfoundland is a notorious hazard. It was something Mr. Rideout had done countless times to a cow, an effort he likened to just 'another day of dealing with a large animal.

' The public would soon come to think otherwise. Of the moose flip on Facebook. Hundreds commented on the post, commending her husband on his compassion and skill.

'Well done to the moose flipper!! ' wrote another. Over the last few months, the legend has only grown, with more than four million views on social media. It was so widely shared that Mr. Rideout started to get recognized wherever he went.

At Colemans grocery store in Deer Lake a few weeks ago, he noticed a woman looking at him rather curiously. After several glances she approached. 'Yes,' he said, ever humble about his feat





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