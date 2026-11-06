Montresor Fire Residents Robbed Twice as Community Steps Up

Residents of the Montreal apartment fire face theft and displacement. Local storage offers free space while city and police investigate the second robbery.

A catastrophic fire destroyed a four-storey residential building located at the intersection of Cremazie East Boulevard and Saint-Michel Boulevard in Montreal. While the immediate danger has passed and structural doors are now accessible to occupants, the aftermath has revealed a secondary crisis for the displaced tenants. The community is now grappling with property theft and the logistical nightmare of finding safe haven after the initial tragedy.

Residents Face Theft and Insurance Hurdles

Hatem Rouis, a resident of the affected building, reported that his personal property was stolen on two separate occasions while he was attempting to recover his belongings. Rouis returned to the site after authorities permitted access for collection purposes, only to discover that clothing, jewelry, electronics, and cash had been taken from his unit. This second robbery occurred despite the expectation that secured areas would be safe for retrieval.

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Rouis contacted the building management team to report the incidents and seek assistance, but he was informed that he must resolve the loss through his own insurance provider. Rouis does not have insurance coverage for his personal effects. He subsequently filed a formal report with the police, but he is now publicly appealing to the city of Montreal for direct intervention and support to mitigate his losses.

Storage Business Offers Three-Month Relief

Local business owners are mobilizing to assist those displaced by the disaster. Derek Waugh, who works at the Bluebird Self Storage facility near the metropolitan east and is also a victim of the Saint-Michel fire, announced that his company will waive rental fees for three months of storage. This initiative is specifically designed for all residents of the damaged building who need a secure location for their salvaged items.

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Waugh stated that approximately five or six individuals have already accepted this generous offer from the storage facility. He expressed relief that the business could provide tangible aid to people in immediate need. For Waugh personally, the situation is reaching a resolution, as he has secured a new apartment. However, this new residence is located an hour away from his workplace and comes with a higher monthly cost.

City Officials and Ongoing Displacement Issues

CTV News attempted to obtain a statement from the office of Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada regarding the residents' plight and the security failures. The news organization did not receive a response in time for the broadcast deadline. The lack of immediate comment from city leadership contrasts with the urgent needs voiced by tenants like Rouis, who are currently managing multiple crises simultaneously.

The displacement process remains chaotic for many occupants. Rouis is preparing to move his remaining possessions out of the compromised structure, but he currently lacks a designated location for these items. The uncertainty of where his belongings will be stored highlights the gap between emergency shelter and long-term recovery for those who were uninsured or underinsured when the fire occurred.