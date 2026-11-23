A since-removed City of Montreal budget summary indicates municipal taxes could rise 9.8 per cent in 2027, driven by infrastructure and water costs. The city would not confirm the document, which also outlines a $23.4 billion ten-year capital program.

A budget summary posted on the City of Montreal website, which has since been taken down, indicates that Montrealers could pay 9.8 per cent more for municipal taxes in 2027.

When asked about the proposed increase, Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada administration would not confirm the details of the document. The document says the city plans to present a balanced operating budget of $8 billion. It focuses on well-maintained streets and infrastructure, safe neighbourhoods and high-quality services. For fiscal year 2027, City Council is limiting the increase to the general property tax to three per cent of City Council expenses, for both residential and non-residential properties.

Also read Canada suspends cadet weekend training and competitions until March 2027

Detailed Breakdown Of Municipal Tax Increases

The file says this corresponds to the inflation rate observed for the Montreal metropolitan area. However, a breakdown shows an increase of 2.6 per cent for general property taxes. The water tax would rise 1.5 per cent. Debt taxes would decrease 0.3 per cent.

Advertisement

The infrastructure maintenance tax would rise 5.1 per cent. Additionally, Montrealers would be expected to pay 0.7 per cent for service taxes and 0.1 per cent for investment taxes. The chart purports to add those two together to 0.9 per cent. Combined, the total is an increase of 9.8 per cent.

Montreal officials are justifying the large increase by pointing to a significant investment shortfall in the maintenance of our infrastructure. The city is creating a new reserve for infrastructure maintenance and renewal. The document states that for 2027, $139 million is being earmarked for cash payments allocated to the reserve. This is to meet the growing needs related to the maintenance and renewal of its infrastructure.

Water Strategy And Capital Investment Plans

As for the projected increases to the water tax, the city says it plans to add $70.6 million to the local water reserve. This is in particular to continue implementing the Montreal Water Strategy. The City of Montreal is also proposing a 10-year capital investment program (PDI) for 2026-2035 totalling $23.4 billion, again with an emphasis on the aging infrastructure. The document notes that maintenance of existing assets accounts for 76.5 per cent of investments.

The development, acquisition and installation of new equipment, the construction of new infrastructure, and the upgrading of existing infrastructure to current standards account for 23.5 per cent. The city says it is reducing the portion of the PDI allocated to development. This is to direct more resources toward the infrastructure crisis and the maintenance needs that have accumulated over the years.