Montreal Victoire Celebrate PWHL Championship with Downtown Parade and Fan Festivities

The Montreal Victoire marked their PWHL championship win with a parade and celebration attended by thousands of fans. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin thanked supporters amid a week-long celebration.

The Montreal Victoire , the city's newest hockey champions, are savoring their historic victory with a grand celebration that culminated in a downtown parade on Saturday.

Thousands of fans packed the streets and converged on a central park in Montreal's entertainment district, waving maroon flags and chanting the team's name. The atmosphere was electric as the team took the stage, clad in their championship gear, to the sounds of Celine Dion and Queen. Players sipped beer from cans and even from the prestigious Walter Cup itself, a moment that drew roars from the crowd.

The parade featured floats, live music, and interactions between the players and their supporters, marking a festive end to a season that saw the Victoire dominate the Professional Women's Hockey League. The celebration followed the team's decisive 4-0 victory over the Ottawa Charge on May 20, which made the Victoire the first Canadian team in the PWHL to claim the Walter Cup. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin, a veteran of numerous national triumphs, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support.

Over a week of festivities, she said the love from the community has been incredible. Fans like Paola Lara, a season ticket holder who has attended games since the league's inception in 2024, echoed this sentiment. She described the team as a source of inspiration, highlighting the inclusive and competitive spirit that draws families and hockey enthusiasts alike. The team's journey this season was marked by resilience, with key players stepping up at crucial moments to secure the championship.

The victory not only brings pride to Montreal but also serves as a significant milestone for women's professional hockey in Canada. The Victoire's success has sparked conversations about the growth of the sport and the importance of continued investment in women's athletics. Local businesses near the arena reported a surge in activity during the playoffs, and the parade further boosted morale across the city.

The team's leadership, including head coach and management, emphasized that this win is a stepping stone for future achievements. As the players lifted the cup under the summer sun, they dedicated the victory to the fans who filled the stands all season long. The celebration concluded with speeches and a promise to defend the title next year, leaving Montreal already anticipating the next season





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Montreal Victoire PWHL Walter Cup Championship Parade Marie-Philip Poulin

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