Montreal to Host First Non-Spanish-Speaking Statue of Argentine Comic Icon Mafalda

Montreal is set to become the first city outside the Spanish-speaking world to erect a statue of Mafalda, the beloved Argentine comic strip character created by Quino. The initiative aims to introduce the character's insightful commentary on society and politics to a wider English-speaking audience.

Despite achieving international acclaim, the iconic Argentine comic strip character Mafalda has only recently become accessible to English-speaking audiences, with translations of cartoonist Quino ’s work appearing just last year.

Livia Magnani, owner of a Montreal art café, is spearheading an effort to install an official statue of Mafalda in the city, hoping to further popularize the character and her thought-provoking worldview. Mafalda, created by Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón, known as Quino, embodies the inquisitive spirit of a child grappling with complex world issues. Quino passed away in September 2020 at the age of 88.

Magnani, drawing inspiration from her experiences in Córdoba, Argentina, where statues of cultural figures populate public spaces, believes Mafalda deserves a similar tribute in Montreal. She envisions the statue as an invitation to pause, reflect, and consider the important questions Mafalda consistently raises about the world and the decisions of adults. Often described as Charlie Brown with a penchant for socialist literature, Mafalda is a unique voice in the world of comics.

Montreal is set to become the first non-Spanish-speaking city to host a statue of Mafalda, joining a network of sculptures created by Pablo Irrgang and located throughout Latin America and Spain. Magnani emphasizes that the statue is more than just a piece of art; it’s a symbol of critical thinking and a reminder to engage with the world’s complexities.

The timing of this initiative is particularly significant, as Mafalda’s comics only became widely available in English in 2023, opening her work to a new audience. Magnani’s efforts, supported by the Argentine consulate, began after a successful exhibition celebrating Mafalda’s 60th anniversary in 2024, demonstrating the character’s resonance with Montrealers. While French-speaking Quebecers are already familiar with Mafalda through translations in French-language newspapers, Magnani hopes the statue will introduce her to a broader English-speaking audience.

Graphic novelist Marina León, originally from Argentina and now based in Montreal, notes that many Quebecers believe Mafalda originated in their province, highlighting the character’s universal appeal. Mafalda’s enduring relevance stems from her ability to articulate the frustrations and anxieties of a middle class grappling with political and economic instability. Her disdain for soup, a recurring motif in the comics, is often interpreted as a metaphor for the oppressive military regimes that characterized Argentina’s past.

Isabella Cosse, an Argentine history professor, explains that Mafalda’s success in Spain during Franco’s dictatorship was due to her ability to subtly critique the regime, requiring readers to ‘read between the lines. ’ The character’s appeal transcends national boundaries because she addresses universal themes of inequality, injustice, and the search for meaning. Ironically, Mafalda’s creation was initially commissioned as part of an advertising campaign for an appliance company in 1963.

However, the ads were never used, and Quino continued to develop the character independently, eventually launching her in Argentine newspapers and magazines. As Argentina descended into another dictatorship, political exiles shared the comics abroad, contributing to Mafalda’s international recognition. The upcoming Netflix series planned for 2027 will further expand her reach, solidifying her status as a global cultural icon





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