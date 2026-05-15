Montreal's Light Rail System Extending to Montreal Island and West Island

A new branch of the light-rail system in Montreal is being introduced, with four new stations offering free rides over the weekend before their official opening on Monday. The line connects several towns in the western region and is the second-longest aerial train network in Canada after Vancouver's SkyTrain.

The new branch of Montreal's light-rail system, referred to as the "second-longest aerial train network in Canada" after Vancouver's SkyTrain, is set to debut with four new stations over 14 kilometres of elevated track to Montreal Island.

The stations are free to ride over the weekend before their official opening on Monday. The new line connects several towns in the western region, including Pointe-Claire, Kirkland, and Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue. The director of operations with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Carl Corben, states that passengers in the West Island will be able to travel from Anse-a-l’Orme station to downtown Montreal in just 35 minutes.

The final section of the RÉM connecting to Montreal Trudeau International Airport is expected to open by the end of 2027. Once completed, the network will comprise 26 stations and 67 km of track across the greater Montreal area. This report was first published May 15, 2026, by The Canadian Press





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Montreal's Light Rail System Second-Longest Aerial Train Network In Canada Free Rides Over The Weekend Elevated Track To Montreal Island West Island Announcement Of Stations And Track Completion

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