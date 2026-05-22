The announcement came after the completion of the 2026-2027 season, during which Cheverie led the Victoire to secure first place in the regular-season standings with league records of 22 wins and a 16-game point streak, while MacLeod and Sparre played crucial roles in their respective teams' successes.

Montreal's Kori Cheverie, Ottawa's Carla MacLeod, and Boston's Kris Sparre are the finalists for the 2026 Professional Women's Hockey League coach of the year award, the leaguer announced Friday.

During the 2026-2027 season, Cheverie led the Walter Cup-champion Victoire to first place in the regular-season standings as the club set league records with 22 wins and a 16-game point streak. MacLeod helped the Charge secure a playoff spot with a franchise-record 17 wins, including a league-high five victories when trailing after two periods.

The PWHL's Walter Cup playoffs have been a collection of close contests, and Sparre, in his first PWHL season as a head coach, guided the Fleet to a second-place finish, achieving the fastest playoff clinch in league history at 24 games. Montreal Victoire's depth brings team 1 win away from 1st Walter Cup Home cooking: Inside Rebecca Leslie's rise with her hometown Ottawa Charg





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