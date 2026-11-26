Montreal police have suspended another officer from Station 21 in connection with allegations of inappropriate conduct toward a vulnerable person. This suspension follows the recent firing of seven officers and the arrest of three former officers from Station 39 linked to discrimination cases.

Montreal police have suspended another officer from Station 21 in connection with allegations of inappropriate conduct toward a vulnerable person. The Sûreté du Québec and the SPVM continue to investigate these serious matters.

The SPVM said in a news release Thursday that its professional standards division is still investigating the matter. The police force emphasized the sensitivity of the ongoing inquiry. They cited legal obligations regarding the protection of personal information related to internal employee files. In order not to compromise the work of the investigators, the SPVM stated it cannot provide further information or grant interviews on this matter.

Also read Montreal Police Arrest Third Officer at Station 39 in Racism Probe

Station 21 Officer Suspended Over Misconduct

This statement was included in their official news release. The force remains firm on its stance to protect the integrity of the investigation. Two officers from the downtown Station 21 were recently among seven Montreal police officers fired. This dismissal occurred after a series of disciplinary actions against officers in the city.

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The firings were part of a broader crackdown on misconduct within the force. On Aug. 26, an officer was suspended from the station in connection with derogatory actions in the city centre. This was followed by another suspension from that station on Sept. 8. These events marked the beginning of a significant internal review process.

Seven Montreal Police Officers Fired For Infractions

On Nov. 2, Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher announced that those two officers, along with five from Station 39 in Montreal North, had been fired. This decision concluded the immediate disciplinary phase for the seven involved officers. The chief addressed the public regarding the severity of the infractions.

Meanwhile, three former officers have been arrested in recent days from Station 39. These arrests are in connection with the ongoing discrimination and racism investigation into actions on the force. The SPVM highlighted the serious nature of these criminal charges. The SPVM said that in March 2026, management was made aware from internal sources of unacceptable actions and behaviour by Station 39 officers.

Former Station 39 Officers Arrested For Racism

The force subsequently launched a formal investigation into these allegations. The report detailed specific instances of misconduct observed by staff. The SPVM said that other related criminal investigations are ongoing. These probes aim to uncover the full extent of the issues within the police ranks.

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The force is committed to ensuring accountability for all officers involved. The video showing an SPVM shoulder insignia on an officer's uniform in Montreal on Thursday, August 29, 2024, serves as a visual record of the force. This image was captured by Christinne Muschi for The Canadian Press. It highlights the uniformed presence during the period of these investigations.

The current situation reflects a period of intense scrutiny for the Montreal police. The combination of suspensions, firings, and arrests underscores the severity of the internal issues. The professional standards division continues its work to address these challenges.