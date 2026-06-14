Montreal police racism allegations reopen wounds in Montreal-Nord

Mayor Christine Black urges victims to come forward as investigation into officers' racist and discriminatory behavior unfolds.

Allegations that Montreal police officers engaged in racist and discriminatory behavior toward citizens have reopened old wounds in Montreal-Nord , where Mayor Christine Black urged victims and witnesses to come forward.

Black made the appeal during a news conference Sunday as the northeast Montreal borough grapples with allegations involving officers assigned to local police Station 39. Black said the allegations have reopened long-standing concerns about racism in Montreal-Nord and raised broader questions about trust in public institutions. She said encouraging citizens to come forward will be critical as authorities seek to determine the full extent of the alleged misconduct. We need to restore that trust, she said.

We need to find a way - I don't know what it is today - but it will have to be built in the coming weeks and months, said Black, who became emotional and wiped away tears during the news conference. That trust is precious. In some cases, it is fragile. On Friday, Montreal police dismantled a night patrol unit and removed 16 officers from patrol duties amid allegations of racial profiling and discrimination.

Two officers were suspended while 14 others were reassigned to tasks that do not require contact with citizens involved in the investigation. The two suspended officers are being investigated by Quebec prosecutors for possible Criminal Code violations. Police said information gathered so far also points to potential breaches of the force's disciplinary code and Quebec's police ethics code. The investigation began in March after information was provided by fellow officers.

Several media outlets have reported that officers allegedly cut the hair of racialized citizens to keep as trophies. Montreal police chief Fady Dagher indicated Friday that those reports are among the allegations being investigated. Black said the information made public by Montreal police is unacceptable and acknowledged the revelations have been particularly painful for many Black, Arab and racialized residents in the borough. These revelations reopen wounds and experiences that go back a long time, she said.

While Black said the extent of the allegations came as a shock, she acknowledged that systemic racism is not new in Montreal-Nord. The investigation is not the first to involve officers at Station 39. In 2008, teenager Fredy Villanueva was shot to death by a police officer. The 18-year-old was unarmed when he was struck by two bullets in a north-end park on Aug. 9 of that year.

An independent public inquiry found in 2013 that the shooting was legally justified on self-defence grounds but unnecessary. Speaking alongside the Montreal-Nord mayor, Dimitrios Jim Beis, the member of Montreal's executive committee responsible for public safety and security, said rebuilding public confidence will require difficult conversations with community groups and residents. We absolutely need to hear their point of view, said Beis, adding that city officials intend to bring those concerns directly to the Montreal police.

He said one of the challenges will be convincing young people who have lost trust in police that they can safely come forward and be heard. Local citizen Marc Lamotte said that may not be easy. I know some young folks around here who already didn't trust the police. I don't think this is going to help, he said.

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said Saturday the allegations were totally unacceptable and pledged to accelerate the deployment of body-worn cameras for police officers. Dagher also described the situation as totally unacceptable and said maintaining trust with the communities served by the police force is essential. He said racism and discriminatory behaviour have no place within Montreal police and will not be tolerated. Black said the allegations have left many residents feeling angry, saddened and frustrated.

She encouraged anyone who has been a victim or witness of profiling, discrimination or racist behaviour by a police officer to contact the appropriate authorities. Its the best way to make your voice heard and contribute to ensuring the full truth comes to light, she said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2026. The incident has sparked renewed debate about police accountability and systemic racism in Canada.

Community leaders have called for independent oversight and increased transparency. The Montreal police force has faced similar allegations in the past, including a 2017 report that found racial profiling was widespread in traffic stops. Critics argue that the latest revelations highlight a culture of impunity within the police department. In response, the city has promised to review police practices and implement reforms.

The allegations also come amid a broader national conversation about racism in policing, following high-profile cases in the United States and Canada. Many residents of Montreal-Nord feel that little has changed since the Villanueva shooting. They are demanding concrete actions, not just promises. The mayor's call for witnesses to come forward is seen as a first step, but rebuilding trust will take time.

The police chief has emphasized that the investigation will be thorough and that those found guilty will face consequences. However, skeptics question whether the system can hold officers accountable. The case has also drawn attention to the need for better community-police relations. Some suggest that community-based safety initiatives could be more effective.

As the investigation unfolds, the people of Montreal-Nord are watching closely, hoping for justice and lasting change. The emotional response from Mayor Black underscores the deep hurt felt by the community. She wiped away tears as she spoke of the need to rebuild trust. The coming weeks and months will be critical in determining whether the police force can regain the confidence of the citizens it serves.

The allegations have also prompted calls for the resignation of senior police officials. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has called for a public inquiry into the allegations. The Montreal police union has defended the officers, stating that they are innocent until proven guilty. The union has also expressed concern that the investigation could unfairly tarnish the reputation of all officers.

Meanwhile, community groups are organizing protests and vigils to show solidarity with victims of discrimination. The situation remains fluid, with more details expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. This news has been reported by several media outlets, including The Canadian Press. It is a developing story that continues to evolve.

The focus now is on ensuring that the truth is uncovered and that justice is served. The people of Montreal-Nord deserve to feel safe and respected by the police force that serves them. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the work that still needs to be done to eradicate racism from our institutions. The road ahead is long, but it begins with acknowledging the pain and taking meaningful action.

Mayor Black's call for victims and witnesses to come forward is a crucial step in that direction. It is now up to the authorities to follow through and ensure that the voices of the community are heard and that accountability is achieved. The eyes of the nation are on Montreal as it grapples with these serious allegations. The outcome of this investigation could have far-reaching implications for policing in Canada.

The hope is that this moment will lead to lasting and meaningful change. Only time will tell if that hope is realized





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