Montreal Police Fire 7 Officers for Racism and Misconduct Allegations

SPVM Chief Fady Dagher dismisses seven officers amid racist behavior claims. Community groups demand systemic reforms and public inquiries into Montreal police conduct.

Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher announced the administrative dismissal of seven officers on Monday, responding to serious allegations of discriminatory and racist conduct within the Montreal Police Service ( SPVM). The personnel reductions affect five officers stationed at police station 39 in Montreal North and two officers from police station 21 in downtown Montreal. This decisive administrative action marks a significant escalation in the force's internal disciplinary proceedings following months of public scrutiny regarding officer misconduct.

Details of Dismissed Officers and Specific Allegations

The specific incidents triggering these terminations involve severe breaches of professional ethics and human rights. One officer at station 39 allegedly cut the hair off racialized citizens to retain the hair as trophies. Another officer at station 21 reportedly urinated on a homeless individual while wearing his uniform. A colleague at the same downtown station allegedly posed for photographs with arrested suspects in humiliating positions to mock them. Additionally, an officer at station 39 is accused of interfering with a domestic violence investigation by deleting smartphone evidence provided by a complainant, despite knowing the alleged perpetrator.

Also read Montreal Police Chief to Dismiss Seven Officers Over Racism Allegations

These actions were confirmed during a news conference at SPVM headquarters where Dagher described the firings as a sad day for the force. The allegations first emerged in mid-June when Dagher disbanded a patrol unit at station 39 after suspending and reassigning several officers. Further misconduct cases surfaced in October involving station 21, with reports initially broken by La Presse. The cumulative weight of these separate incidents led to the final decision to terminate the employment of all seven involved officers immediately.

Stakeholder Reactions to Police Accountability Measures

Beverly Jacques, director of Coalition Pozé, acknowledged the dismissals as a positive initial step but questioned whether criminal charges would follow. He emphasized that citizens face severe consequences for misconduct while police officers often receive leniency. Jacques called for changes in how the SPVM handles internal misconduct cases to ensure equal treatment under the law. Sonia Parra Jordán, a project manager with Halte femmes Montreal North, echoed the need for systemic changes. She stressed the importance of protecting victims and preventing revictimization through updated internal protocols.

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The Montreal Police Brotherhood has vowed to challenge the administrative dismissals legally. Meanwhile, Andrés Fontecilla, the spokesperson for Québec solidaire in the fight against racism, argued that terminations alone cannot solve systemic issues. He called for an independent public inquiry to address the organizational culture within the SPVM. The Red Coalition, a civil rights group, viewed the firings as vindication for victims of police racism. Executive director Joel DeBellefeuille criticized the force for requiring multiple internal alarms before acting on long-standing community complaints.

Government Stance and Future Investigations

Quebec's new domestic security minister, Guy Lapointe Jr., stated that the government is not yet ready to order a public inquiry. His office noted that several oversight bodies are currently assessing the situation. These include the independent observer ensuring investigation integrity, the Bureau d'enquête indépendante (BEI), the Police Ethics Commissioner, and the Commission de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (DPCP). Dagher defended his transparency efforts, noting he is the most forthright chief possible given no officer has faced criminal charges. He reiterated that the accused represent only one percent of the total force and welcomed internal reporting from officers.