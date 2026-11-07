Montreal Mayor Jeremy Levi Fined for Violent Social Media Posts

Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi faces a 30000 dollar fine and mandatory training from Quebec accountants for violent social media posts regarding Palestine.

Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi has been ordered by the Quebec order of professional accountants to pay a 30000 dollar fine and complete mandatory training following a disciplinary ruling. The decision addresses social media comments posted by Levi in 2024 and 2025 that the committee deemed violent and damaging to the reputation of the accounting profession.

Disciplinary Committee Finds Comments Violent

The disciplinary committee of the Quebec order of professional accountants launched an investigation after receiving a formal complaint regarding more than 20 social media posts made by Levi. The committee concluded that his remarks about Palestine and pro-Palestinian activists were negative and violent in nature. Their ruling stated that such language undermines public trust in professionals who are expected to uphold integrity and objectivity.

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Specific Violations and Alleged Advocacy

According to the council's ruling, Levi called for the extermination of civilians in Palestine and Iran while advocating for pre-emptive strikes on Iran and its allies. The disciplinary council noted that he labeled Palestinians and pro-Palestinian activists as terrorists and terrorist sympathizers. The committee emphasized that violent words of this nature or acts akin to them can have no place in modern society.

Levi Pleads Guilty and Expresses Regret

Jeremy Levi pleaded guilty to the ethics breach on October 22, acknowledging that his posts did not uphold the values of his profession. He submitted a letter to the disciplinary council on October 26 in which he expressed regret for the controversy and disruption caused by his publications. Levi stated that he genuinely apologized for the concern his actions had generated among members of the profession and the public at large.

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Community Tensions and Political Context

The sanction occurs amidst heightened tensions in the Town of Hampstead, where some residents previously spoke out against local government in the summer of 2025. The suburb flew an Israeli flag outside its town hall, which was set on fire in late August 2025. Montreal police arrested a suspect at that time, and its hate crimes unit launched an investigation into the incident.

Professional Sanctions and Future Implications

The ruling highlights how Levi's position as mayor heightened the visibility of his online comments, prompting strong responses and significant media coverage. The disciplinary council determined that his remarks harmed public trust and the standing of the accounting profession. Hampstead officials declined to comment on the sanction, while Levi did not respond to requests for comment regarding the final outcome.