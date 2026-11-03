Montreal man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in pregnant wife stabbing

Mustapha Khalil Mechken, 45, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the January 2024 stabbing death of his pregnant wife, Narjess Ben Yedder, 32, in Montreal. He faces a life sentence, with a parole eligibility hearing still to come.

A 45-year-old Montreal man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the January 2024 stabbing death of his pregnant wife. Mustapha Khalil Mechken entered the plea on Tuesday in connection with the killing of Narjess Ben Yedder, 32, at an apartment in Montreal's east end.

The killing took place in the Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough. Ben Yedder was 10 weeks pregnant with the couple's first child at the time of her death. The case dates back to January 2024, just under three years before the guilty plea. Mechken now faces a life sentence for second-degree murder.

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Court Hears Details of Fatal Stabbing

The only remaining question is when he will become eligible for parole. A parole eligibility hearing is expected to follow the plea. According to the statement of facts read in court, Ben Yedder was asleep when Mechken stabbed her almost 50 times. After the attack, he changed his clothes and called 911.

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He then asked whether he would go to prison for life when he was arrested, according to the statement. The court heard on Tuesday that Mechken had been searching the internet for information about sleep problems, depression, and trouble finishing tasks. He also searched Google for the phrase I don't want to take care of my child, and for information about the prison term for murder.

A vigil was held on Jan. 30, 2024 for Ben Yedder, who was killed in her home on Jan. 26, 2024. A photo of Ben Yedder from June 2023 has been shared in media coverage of the case. In January 2024, the 32-year-old woman was stabbed and killed, and her husband, Mustapha Khalil Mechken, was charged. He has now pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after stabbing his pregnant wife to death.

Victim Impact Statements Next Week

The court will hear victim impact statements next week. The statements are expected to give family members and others affected by the killing a chance to address the court before sentencing issues are decided. The plea brings the case closer to resolution, but Mechken's sentence remains a life term with the key issue being parole eligibility. No date for that decision has been given in the information available.

The facts read in court describe a violent attack on a woman who was sleeping and pregnant. They also detail the steps Mechken took afterward, including changing clothes, calling 911, and asking about a life sentence. The case has drawn attention in Montreal, where Ben Yedder was killed in her own home. A vigil days after her death marked the loss, and the court process has continued since then.

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Mechken, 45, was in court on Tuesday when he entered the guilty plea. He had been charged in the case after the January 2024 killing. The second-degree murder plea means the court will move on to determine when he can seek parole. Ben Yedder was 32 years old and 10 weeks pregnant with the couple's first child.

Parole Eligibility Hearing Expected

Her death took place in an apartment in Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, in Montreal's east end. The attack happened while she was asleep. The statement of facts says she was stabbed almost 50 times. Afterward, Mechken changed his clothes and called 911.

When he was arrested, he asked if he would go to prison for life, according to the statement. His internet searches before the killing included topics such as sleep problems, depression, and trouble finishing tasks. He also searched for I don't want to take care of my child and for the prison term for murder. Victim impact statements will be heard next week.

The court will then address the remaining issue of parole eligibility. Mechken is facing a life sentence after his guilty plea to second-degree murder.