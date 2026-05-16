Montreal Light-rail Network Boosted by Stanley Cup Bid

The Montreal Canadiens' pursuit of the Stanley Cup has resulted in a boost for the city's light-rail network, particularly around their home arena, the Bell Centre.

The Montreal Canadiens ' quest for the Stanley Cup has led to increased ridership on the light-rail network serving their Bell Centre home arena. Vincent Hurel, vice-president for the REM (Réseau express métropolitain) project at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the province's public pension fund manager and light rail owner, stated that the goal is to achieve 150,000 daily rides by the network completion in 2027.

Currently, combined ridership on two operational branches is around 78,000 daily passages, but this has increased to roughly 104,000 daily rides since the start of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs. Hurel attributed this to the high-interest levels, adding that 'the trend is looking good'





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Montreal Canadiens Bell Centre Six Nations Ice Centre REM Stanley Cup Playoffs National Hockey League Caise De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec

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