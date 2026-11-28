Etienne Jacques kicked a 36-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Montreal Carabins to a 19-16 win over the Western Mustangs and a second straight Vanier Cup title.

Montreal Carabins are Vanier Cup champions for the second straight year after Etienne Jacques kicked a 36-yard field goal on the final play to beat the Western Mustangs 19-16 on Saturday at Telus Stadium in Quebec City.

The victory gives the Carabins their third U Sports football title in four years and makes them the fifth school in the 61-year history of the Vanier Cup to win back-to-back championships. Montreal led 10-3 after the first quarter and 13-3 at halftime in front of an announced crowd of 14,225 at Laval University. Carabins quarterback Pepe Gonzalez completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for 269 yards.

Also read Montreal Carabins Retain Vanier Cup with Last-Second Field Goal

The game MVP threw a touchdown pass to Mikael Koloma and was intercepted once. Jacques kicked a convert point and field goals from 25, 14, 10 and 36 yards, but missed a try from 40 yards. Koloma scored his first career touchdown in Canadian university football on the lone touchdown pass from Gonzalez. Montreal running back Merton Theagene compiled 137 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Simon Larose totaled 142 receiving yards on six catches. Carabins defensive back Nicolas Roy, who had six tackles and one sack, was named defensive player of the game. Western quarterback Ben Casselman, who started the season as the Mustangs backup, went 14 for 22 passing for 150 yards. Running back Ethan Dolby ran for a three-yard touchdown in the third quarter and finished with 105 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Advertisement

Mateo Pasquini kicked a convert and field goals from 18, 33 and 37 yards for the Mustangs, but missed from 41 and 35 yards. Pasquini's 37-yard field goal gave Western a 16-13 lead with six and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But Gonzalez marched the Carabins downfield to tie the game on Jacques's 10-yard field goal with 3:34 left to play.

Western did not get within field-goal distance on its last drive, and the Carabins had the ball again with less than two minutes remaining. Montreal's final drive to get in field-goal range was aided by Western's 15-yard pass interference penalty and Theagene's 20 rushing yards on four carries. Carabins head coach Marco Iadeluca said his team left a lot of points on the field, especially in the first half, but battled through adversities throughout the season.

Iadeluca said the team showed a lot of resilience and it paid off at the end of the game, and gave Western a lot of credit for battling every second. Mustangs head coach Michael Faulds said he was gutted for his players, especially the seniors, and that they gave it all they had. Faulds said Western made some adjustments but tipped his cap to Montreal.

Montreal Wins Back-to-Back Vanier Cup

The Carabins previously won the Vanier Cup in 2023 and 2024, with the 2025 title marking their second consecutive championship and third in four years. Montreal's victory in the 61st Vanier Cup adds to a run that has seen the program become one of the dominant forces in Canadian university football. The back-to-back championships place the Carabins alongside Manitoba (1969-70), Western (1976-77), Saint Mary's (2001-02) and Laval (2003-04, 2012-13) as the only schools to accomplish the feat.

Gonzalez threw his only touchdown pass of the game to Koloma, who earned his first career touchdown in Canadian university football. Jacques kicked field goals from 25 and 14 yards before halftime to help Montreal build its early lead. The Mustangs drew even in the third quarter on Pasquini's 33-yard field goal and Dolby's three-yard scoring run. The game marked the final chapter of a season that saw both teams overcome adversity to reach the national championship.

Western started the season with Casselman as the backup quarterback before he took over the starting role and led the Mustangs to the Vanier Cup. Montreal's defense rose to the occasion, according to Iadeluca, holding Western to field goals on several key possessions. The Carabins' win was their second straight over Western in the Vanier Cup, following a victory in the 2025 final.

Advertisement

Montreal players celebrated on the field after Jacques's kick split the uprights as time expired, sparking a rush of teammates and coaches. The win capped a season in which the Carabins showed resilience and determination, according to their head coach. Western players were left to console each other after coming up just short in a game that featured four lead changes and a dramatic finish.

The Mustangs had one last chance to respond after Jacques's kick, but their final play was a lateral attempt that did not reach field-goal range. Montreal's victory was its third national championship in four years and its second in a row, cementing the program's place among the top teams in U Sports football.

Game Stats and Season Records

The 61st Vanier Cup was played at Telus Stadium on the campus of Laval University in Quebec City, the home of the Laval Rouge et Or, one of the most successful programs in Canadian university football history. The announced attendance of 14,225 fans saw a game that was decided on the final play for the second time in three years. Montreal's win also avenged a regular-season loss to Western earlier in the year, though the teams had not met since.

The Carabins finished the season with a record of 11-1, while Western ended at 10-2. The game was broadcast nationally on CBC and streamed online, with highlights quickly circulating on social media after Jacques's game-winning kick. Montreal's players and coaches celebrated with the Vanier Cup trophy on the field after the game, posing for photos and singing the school's fight song.

The Mustangs returned to London, Ontario, after the game, where they were greeted by fans and family at the team facility. Western head coach Michael Faulds said the loss would sting for a long time, but he was proud of his team's effort and resilience throughout the season. Montreal head coach Marco Iadeluca said the win was a testament to the hard work and dedication of his players and coaching staff.

The Carabins will lose several key players to graduation, including Gonzalez and Jacques, but Iadeluca said the program's foundation remains strong. Western will also lose a number of seniors, including Casselman and Dolby, but Faulds said the future is bright for the Mustangs. The 62nd Vanier Cup will be played in 2027 at a site to be determined, with Montreal aiming for a third straight title and Western seeking redemption.