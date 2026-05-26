Montreal Canadiens suffer home ice disadvantage in Eastern Conference Final

The Montreal Canadiens continue to struggle on home ice in the Eastern Conference Final, losing Game 3 to the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime. The team is now down 2-1 in the series and will face a crucial Game 4 on Wednesday in Montreal.

The Montreal Canadiens continue to suffer from a home ice disadvantage as they lost another game at the Bell Centre on Monday night to drop Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime, digging a 2-1 deficit in the series that will leave one team playing for the Stanley Cup .

Andrei Svechnikov scored the game-winner on a shot from the point at 14:06 in the extra frame to give Carolina a 3-2 win, setting up a crucial Game 4 on Wednesday in Montreal. The Canadiens will be asking themselves hard questions about an offense that seems addicted to over-passing after failing to register a shot on goal in OT and being outshot 38-12 overall.

The Habs have played worse at home than on the road during these playoffs, to the tune of a 2-4 record at the Bell Centre against seven wins and three losses in Tampa, Buffalo, and Raleigh heading into Monday night





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Montreal Canadiens Eastern Conference Final Carolina Hurricanes Home Ice Disadvantage Over-Passing Shot On Goal Outshot Bell Centre Tampa Buffalo Raleigh Stanley Cup Ivan Demidov Mike Matheson Taylor Hall Hutson Nick Suzuki Kent Hughes Rod Brind'amour

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