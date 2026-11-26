Montreal Canadiens rookie Florian Xhekaj is subject to NHL Department of Player Safety review after a match penalty for a slew-foot hit on Fedor Svechkov during a 6-0 defeat. This follows earlier misconducts for roughing and attempting to goad Gabriel Landeskog, adding to team struggles.

Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Florian Xhekaj is facing potential supplemental discipline after being assessed a match penalty during the team's 6-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

The incident has triggered an automatic review by the NHL Department of Player Safety, a standard protocol for match penalties that involve particularly dangerous plays. The pivotal moment occurred with just under two minutes remaining in the contest. Xhekaj delivered a harsh slew-foot on Avalanche forward Fedor Svechkov. The aggressive move caused Svechkov to nearly fall, while also threatening to take out Canadiens teammate Parker Kelly along the boards during the chaotic sequence.

Also read Demonstrators oppose tax hike in Montreal budget outside City Hall

Xhekaj Faces Match Penalty and Misconduct

Xhekaj was immediately assessed a five-minute match penalty for the infraction. This late-game call capped a turbulent night for the rookie, who was already dealing with previous penalties and misconducts earlier in the same contest. Earlier in the game, Xhekaj received a two-minute minor penalty for roughing. He was subsequently handed a ten-minute game misconduct for attempting to goad Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog into a fight.

Advertisement

These actions highlighted significant disciplinary issues for the young forward during the match. The situation was compounded by a simultaneous ejection of his older brother, Arber Xhekaj. Two minutes prior to the match penalty, Arber was removed from the game. He received a double minor penalty and a ten-minute misconduct for roughing Avalanche player Nazem Kadri, adding to the Avalanche's dominance in the physical play.

Florian Xhekaj, 22, has recorded one goal and three points in twelve games this season. He earned his spot on the Canadiens roster after performing well in training camp, transitioning from a productive season with the AHL's Laval Rocket. In the 2025-26 season with Laval, he scored seventeen goals and twenty-nine points in sixty-four games. The Canadiens are currently struggling, having dropped three consecutive games in regulation.

Canadiens Extend Losing Streak in Atlantic Division

They sit third in the Atlantic Division with a record of fourteen wins, eight losses, and four overtime losses through twenty-six games. This latest loss extends their losing streak and adds to the concerns surrounding the team's performance and discipline.