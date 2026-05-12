Montreal Canadiens: Quebec’s Team or Canada’s Team?

Montreal Gazette writer Brendan Kelly and rapper Biz discuss the team’s connection to the sovereignty movement and why these playoffs are about something much bigger than hockey.

Montreal Gazette writer Brendan Kelly and rapper Biz talk about the team’s connection to the sovereignty movement , and why these playoffs are about something much bigger than hockey.

The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. A fans dressed with a Montreal Canadiens-themed cardinal cassock enters the Cathedral of Saint-Jean-l'Evangeliste to watch the Montreal Canadiens play against the Tampa Bay Lightning during NHL playoff hockey action in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

, on Friday, April 24, 2026. The Montreal Canadiens are the last Canadian team left in the NHL playoffs. So, naturally, there are a lot of bandwagoners jumping on from coast to coast to coast. But before anyone starts calling them ‘Canada’s team,’ it’s important to remember that they are, first and foremost, Quebec’s team.

Habs Nation: A People’s History of the Montreal Canadiens, Brendan and Biz join host Elamin Abdelmahmoud to talk about the team’s connection to the sovereignty movement, and why these playoffs are about something much bigger than hockey





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Montreal Canadiens Sovereignty Movement Hockey Bandwagoners Quebec’S Team Canada’S Team Habs Nation Maurice Richard Geoffmolson Stanley Cups Nationalism Referendums Parti Québécois Barcelona Catalan Players

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