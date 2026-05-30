Montreal Canadiens' Playoff Run Ends Against Carolina Hurricanes

The Montreal Canadiens saw their impressive playoff journey conclude with a four-game sweep at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes. Coach Martin St-Louis faced scrutiny for his lineup choices, while injuries and offensive struggles plagued the team. The Hurricanes now advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Montreal Canadiens ' surprising playoff run this spring came to an end with a four-game losing streak against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Martin St-Louis' decision to maintain the same lineups and pairings drew criticism, especially given his earlier adjustments in the first round. Key issues included the scratching of Arber Xhekaj despite a warm-up, while Kaiden Guhle played through apparent injury. The Canadiens struggled offensively, exemplified by Jake Evans' missed shooting opportunity in a 6-1 Game 5 loss. The Hurricanes advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

Despite the disappointing exit, the young Canadiens gained valuable experience during their deep playoff run





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Montreal Canadiens Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs Stanley Cup Martin St-Louis Hockey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carolina Hurricanes Blank Canadiens 4-0, One Win from Stanley Cup FinalThe Hurricanes shut out Montreal 4-0 in Game 4, taking a 3-1 series lead. Goals from Aho, Staal, Stankoven, and Svechnikov, with solid goaltending from Frederik Andersen. Coach Brind'Amour and players emphasized a one-game-at-a-time mentality.

Read more »

Carolina Hurricanes Clinch Eastern Conference Finals Series Win Over Montreal CanadiensThe Carolina Hurricanes secured a 6-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, clinching the series and advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

Read more »

Montreal Canadiens Fall to Carolina Hurricanes in Eastern Conference FinalsThe Montreal Canadiens have been eliminated from the NHL playoffs, falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals. The Hurricanes dominated the game, scoring six goals and sending the Canadiens to a 4-1 series loss. The loss marks the end of a successful playoff run for the Canadiens, who had survived two straight Game 7s in previous rounds.

Read more »

Canadiens eliminated from playoffs after blowout loss to HurricanesThe Hurricanes won the best-of-seven series 4-1 with four straight victories. They will be heading to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 2006.

Read more »