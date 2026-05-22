Montreal Canadiens Conference Final Highlights

Comments from hockey analysts, President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton, and players on the Montreal Canadiens during their Conference Final run, including their likeability factor, Martin St. Louis' impact as head coach, the construction of the defense core, and player performances. O-Dog to Hayes: 'He hasn't said boo about the Habs all year, now he's just all in'; O-Dog on Vladdy: 'Why is it that Matthews would be getting drilled right now and this guy seems to get a hall pass'; Button on DuPont: 'There's no question in my mind that he's got a shot to be the first overall pick'. The head coach O'Reilly, team success and a desire to win from team owner Ujiri.

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discussed the make-up of the Montreal Canadiens during their Conference Final run, including their likeability factor , Martin St. Louis ' impact as head coach, the construction of the defense core , and player performances .

O-Dog emphasized his respect for Jeff Gorton's loyalty to the team, while Button on DuPont predicted a strong showing for the first overall pick. Head coach O'Reilly reminded his team to show more emotion in their play, with Bowman saying they needed a different voice to lead them towards their goals. Ujiri, driven by his desire to win, returned to the NBA with the Mavericks





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Montreal Canadiens Conference Final Likeability Factor Martin St. Louis Defense Core Player Performances O-Dog Vladdy Button On Dupont First Overall Pick Habs O'reilly Bowman Assignments Ujiri

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