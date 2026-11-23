The Montreal Canadiens have acquired center Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings, sending Kirby Dach, Sam Montembeault, and top prospect Michael Hage to Detroit.

The Montreal Canadiens have officially acquired superstar center Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings, fulfilling a long-standing demand from the fanbase and transforming the team's offensive landscape. This blockbuster transaction ends a drawn-out saga that began when Larkin requested a trade from Detroit during the previous off-season, marking a pivotal moment for both franchises as they restructure their rosters for the 2024-25 season.

Core Details of the Larkin Trade Package

In exchange for the 30-year-old former captain, the Canadiens sent a substantial package comprising forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Sam Montembeault, and highly touted prospect Michael Hage. The financial assets exchanged include top-10 protected first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029, a second-round pick in 2027, and a fourth-round pick in 2028 for Detroit. Additionally, Montreal acquired the Red Wings' second-round pick in 2028, which they subsequently traded to the Anaheim Ducks for Detroit's 2027 second-rounder, along with Detroit's third-round pick in 2027.

Also read Red Wings send Dylan Larkin to Canadiens in blockbuster trade, concluding dramatic saga

Larkin slots in immediately behind Nick Suzuki on the second line, providing the Canadiens with a legitimate top-six center for the first time in over a year. His presence addresses a critical need that has lingered near the top of Montreal's wish list, as the team pushes to transition from a rebuilding phase to becoming perennial Stanley Cup contenders. The move is designed to stabilize the middle of the ice and provide Suzuki with a capable linemate who can drive offense.

Larkin's Career Stats and Financial Fit

Larkin brings a wealth of experience and production to the Bell Centre, where he recorded two goals and six assists in 10 games this season prior to the trade. Across his career, the six-foot-one, 198-pound forward has accumulated 278 goals and 649 points in 818 games since Detroit selected him 15th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. His consistent point production and leadership make him a cornerstone piece for Montreal's future.

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The financial implications of the deal are manageable within the NHL's current cap structure. Larkin is under contract through the 2030-31 season with a salary cap hit of US$8.7 million annually. This figure is considered sustainable for the Canadiens, who have signed each of their core skaters to long-term deals under $10 million per year, ensuring that Larkin's acquisition does not jeopardize the team's overall financial flexibility or roster construction.

Stakeholder Positions and Trade Rationale

The trade concludes a turbulent stretch for Larkin in Detroit, where his relationship with the organization deteriorated significantly after a decade of missing the playoffs. The Waterford, Michigan native asked for a trade before the season opener, and tensions escalated when Detroit stripped him of the captaincy. He was booed by fans during player introductions at the team's home opener and missed the first two games of the season with an injury before sitting out further.

Montreal's pursuit of Larkin followed failed attempts to acquire other top-tier forwards, including Matthew Knies from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Kirill Marchenko from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Canadiens were aggressive suitors for Marchenko but ultimately lost out to Toronto, which sent Knies as the centrepiece of its package. Larkin represented the final and most significant target in Montreal's search for a top-line upgrade, filling a void that had persisted since the previous trade deadline.

Impact on Canadiens Roster and Future Prospects

The departure of Michael Hage to Detroit represents a significant loss of potential depth for the Canadiens, as the 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, was widely viewed as the team's eventual second-line centre. Hage, drafted 21st overall in 2024, leads the NCAA with 26 points in 13 games this season and had a strong performance at the World Junior Championship. His inclusion in the package highlights the premium Montreal placed on securing Larkin's services immediately.

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Sam Montembeault and Kirby Dach also depart Montreal, with both players struggling to meet expectations in their new roles. Montembeault fell out of favor in the crease last season, while Dach, who recorded eight points in 22 games playing bottom-six minutes this season, failed to justify the lofty expectations placed upon him. The Red Wings now possess three key pieces to revitalize their lineup, while the Canadiens secure the veteran leadership and scoring prowess of Dylan Larkin to accelerate their championship aspirations.