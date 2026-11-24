Montreal has broken its record for the latest first snowfall, surpassing the previous mark set on Nov. 23, 2011. Mild November temperatures and rain in the forecast mean no snow is expected soon.

Montreal has set a new record for the latest first snow fall ever recorded, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). The record was broken on Monday, surpassing the previous record set on Nov. 23, 2011.

Montsnowfall record broken by Environment Canada

As of Nov. 23, 2026, snow had still not fallen in the city. Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips said winter is coming to parts of Canada that have seen mild temperatures, but patience is needed. A spokesperson for the weather agency told CTV News, I don't see any snow in the near future. In 2025, Montreal's first snowfall occurred on Nov. 9.

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By this time last year, the city had approximately 23 centimetres of snow, according to ECCC. The agency said there is a little possibility of snow on Friday or Saturday.

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However, rain is forecast, making snowfall unlikely. The weather agency also said that November has been warmer than usual this year. Temperatures have averaged 8 C compared with the typical average of 2.3 C. Last November, the average temperature was 1.2 C. However, temperatures are expected to begin dropping this week. Daytime highs are forecast to remain at or below 4 C, while overnight temperatures could fall below 0.

Weather delays impact ski slopes and homes

Despite the coming cooldown, no significant snow is in the immediate forecast. The record-breaking delay in Montreal comes as other parts of Canada experience a warm start to winter. Ski slopes have seen delays due to little snow. In Barrie, nearly 7,000 homes lost power during the first major snowfall of the season.

Phillips said winter is coming to parts of Canada that have seen mild temperatures, but we have to be patient. The lack of snow in Montreal is part of a broader pattern of mild fall weather across parts of the country. Environment and Climate Change Canada continues to monitor the situation. The agency said there is a little possibility of snow on Friday or Saturday, but rain is forecast, making snowfall unlikely.

For now, Montreal residents will have to wait a little longer for the first snow of the season.