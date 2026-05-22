Montreal Beats Hurricanes in Conference Finals Opener, 5-2

Seth Jarvis scored 33 seconds into the game, but Montreal churned past Carolina, eventually winning 5-2. Jaroslav Caufield tied the game before The Hurricanes couldn't overcome the deficit.

The Hurricanes came out firing, but Montreal took control, scoring multiple times before Carolina put one back in. Hurricanes ’ Seth Jarvis opened the scoring early, but Montreal had an inept defensive performance as they took the lead.

Hurricanes’ Cole Caufield tied the match with a goal, then scored with a writer high past Frederik Andersen. Habs’ Phillip Danault scored two goals to give them a 3-1 lead. Ivan Demidov scored twice, creating a 4-1 lead at the end of the first 20. In the second period, William Carrier scored to make the game 4-2, but the Hurricanes couldn’t score the final two goals.

Hurricanes’ Jakub Dobes stood tall, preventing them from getting back within one. Juraj Slafkovsky finished with a three-point night in his conference final debut, scoring two goals, including one with a dance around Andrei Svechnikov and another into the empty net. Hurricanes will have another chance to prove themselves in Game 2. Continue reading for more hockey news





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Hurricanes Montreal Hockey Jarvis Caufield Philippe Danault Ivan Demidov Eric Robinson Jaroslav Slafkovsky Conference Finals Game 2

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