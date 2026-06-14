A fatal apartment fire in Montreal results in two deaths and four injuries, while other top stories cover Nova Scotia's debt crisis, G7 remarks by Mark Carney, England's doctors eyeing Canada, and a new whale graveyard discovery.

Two people have died and four others were injured in a major fire that swept through a Montreal apartment building. The blaze erupted early Tuesday morning in the city's Saint-Laurent borough, forcing the evacuation of dozens of residents.

Firefighters battled the inferno for several hours before bringing it under control. The injured, including at least one child, were transported to hospital with smoke inhalation and minor injuries. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, which completely destroyed the building. The victims' identities have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

In other domestic news, a family in Nova Scotia is struggling under a crushing weight of household debt, describing the situation as overwhelming. Rising costs for essentials like groceries, utilities and mortgage payments have left many Canadians feeling financially insecure. Economic analysts point to inflation and increased interest rates as primary factors squeezing household budgets across the country. The family's story highlights a growing anxiety about economic stability among middle-income earners.

Ahead of the upcoming G7 summit, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney stated that no single country or institution can unilaterally define the emerging new world order. He emphasized the need for coordinated international cooperation to address global challenges.

Meanwhile, Immigration Minister Marc Miller reaffirmed that Canada will not yield to pressure from the United States regarding a potential social media ban, insisting that children's online safety must be a priority. In England, some doctors are considering relocation to Canada due to ongoing labour disputes and strikes within the National Health Service.

In cultural and scientific developments, a new submersible expedition has uncovered a vast whale graveyard on the ocean floor, containing not only skeletal remains but also valuable insights into marine ecosystem history. Researchers were surprised by the scale of the site and its potential to reveal how whales have been affected by climate change over millennia.

In a separate study, scientists confirmed a common human behaviour: most people prefer to walk in a counter-clockwise direction when navigating open spaces, a pattern observed across diverse cultures though its origins remain a mystery. In sports, the upcoming Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) draft has generated excitement, with several Canadian players considered top prospects. The league represents a major step forward for women's professional hockey.

Additionally, a former professional hockey player reflected on his career, stating that his greatest accomplishment was not a record-breaking goal but the life he built off the ice, finding love at first sight with his wife. In remembrance, the 'Calm, steady voice' of a Sudbury 911 dispatcher was fondly recalled following her sudden death. Her colleagues and the community praised her dedication and soothing presence during emergencies.

Entertainment news also marked the passing of Gene Shalit, the longtime 'Today' show movie critic known for his bushy hair and distinctive mustache, who died at the age of 100. Road safety concerns were raised after a devastating crash in Mapleton Township claimed the lives of five children. The community has been plunged into mourning, with authorities still investigating the circumstances. In Windsor, a woman remains in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle on Ouellette Avenue.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and appealing for witnesses. A heartwarming story emerged where a family dog saved its owners from a house fire, alerting them to the danger and allowing everyone to escape safely. The incident underscores the important role pets can play in household safety.

Finally, a social trend analysis suggests that Generation Z is notably more risk-averse than previous generations, particularly in areas like dating and career moves. Experts warn that this caution, while understandable in a turbulent economy, may hinder personal growth and relationship building





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Montreal Fire Apartment Fire Canada Two Dead Four Injured Nova Scotia Household Debt Mark Carney G7 Canada Social Media Ban English Doctors Canada Whale Graveyard Counter-Clockwise Walking PWHL Draft Canadian Players

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here are the Montreal-area weekend road closures due to constructionMontreal-area drivers should know that certain routes will be closed on the weekend due to construction and other reasons. Planning trips in advance is advised.

Read more »

Police search for man posing as postal worker to steal mail on South Shore of MontrealLongueuil Police (SPAL) are searching for a man who is posing as a postal worker to steal mail in the Saint-Hubert borough on the South Shore of Montreal.

Read more »

Fatal two-vehicle collision in rural Ontario leaves multiple dead and injuredA collision between a van carrying nine people and an SUV with one driver in Mapleton Township, Ontario resulted in multiple fatalities and serious injuries. All ten occupants were either injured or killed, with at least three airlifted to trauma centres. The intersection will remain closed for investigation.

Read more »

Two Dead, Four Injured in Montreal Apartment FireA fire in a three-storey residential apartment building in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough has resulted in two deaths and four injuries.

Read more »