Montreal Alouettes Look to Extend Streaks in 2026

The Montreal Alouettes are gearing up for the 2026 season with an experienced and physical team, looking to win another Grey Cup. The team is confident in their ability to extend their streaks of making the playoffs and reaching the East Final.

The Montreal Alouettes are gearing up for the 2026 season with an experienced and physical team, looking to win another Grey Cup . Despite losing some key veteran contributors, the team is confident in their ability to extend their streaks of making the playoffs and reaching the East Final.

The offence is led by quarterback Davis Alexander, who is fully healthy after suffering a hamstring tear in 2025. Alexander's return is expected to bring a new level of confidence to the team, and the offence is expected to continue rolling with the same level of success as last season. The Alouettes' offensive line is also a key factor in the team's success, featuring size, people-moving ability, and a mean streak.

The interior of the line features arguably the best run-blocking offensive lineman in the CFL, Pier-Olivier Lestage, at left guard. The team's running backs, Stevie Scott III and Travis Theis, are also expected to be a key factor in the team's success, bringing a bashing style to the table. The receiving core will also see some changes, with Austin Mack out and Tyler Snead expected to take on more responsibility.

Snead was fantastic in the slot last season, finishing top six in receptions, yards, and yards after the catch. The team is confident in their ability to step up and fill the void left by Mack's departure





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Montreal Alouettes Grey Cup CFL Davis Alexander Pier-Olivier Lestage Stevie Scott III Travis Theis Tyler Snead

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