Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks set for 113th Grey Cup in Calgary

The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks held their final walkthroughs ahead of the 113th CFL Grey Cup in Calgary, with both teams making game-time decisions on key players.

The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks held their final walkthroughs on Saturday ahead of the 113th CFL Grey Cup in Calgary. Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo said he will not change his routine.

Grey Cup Players Keep Same Routines

He will have dinner with teammates Justin Rankin and Austin Mack instead of family. We are going to ditch our families Saturday, Fajardo said. We are going to do that because we have got to keep the ritual the same. That is just something I have done my entire career, he said.

Also read Edmonton Elks face Montreal Alouettes in 113th Grey Cup final in Calgary

After that, it is ready to roll in the Grey Cup. Montreal linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku will spend Saturday night with his mother, Nancy, who just arrived in town. He said he will go to The Keg like every week, normally with quarterback Davis Alexander, but now with his mom. Montreal head coach Jason Maas, a four-time Grey Cup champion, said the Alouettes will not have meetings on Saturday.

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We never have a meeting game day, ever, Maas said. Our guys are free, they understand what we are setting out to do. There is a curfew every night but other than that the guys understand what is at stake, there is no worry there. I prefer guys to relax now, be with their families and obviously be ready to go Sunday, but what you have done to get here, that stays the same.

Coaches Reveal Different Game Day Plans

Edmonton head coach Mark Kilam said the Elks will continue their season-long routine of holding a team meeting Saturday night. But from now until that time, they will be with their families and taking it all in or doing what they have got to do, he said. We will come back Saturday night and just do the meeting that we always do.

Then Sunday, we have meetings and walkthrough in the morning before pre-game meal. Then it is just a regular game day from that. Montreal and Edmonton released their final depth charts Saturday and both will have game-time decisions. The teams have until 30 minutes before kickoff to determine the status of defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson for Montreal and offensive tackle Jordan Murray for Edmonton.

Montreal is in the CFL title game for the second straight year after suffering a 25-17 setback to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Alouettes are chasing a second league crown after winning in 2023. Ironically, the MVP of Montreal's 2023 win was Fajardo. Alexander was Fajardo's backup in 2023 but led Montreal to last year's Grey Cup as the starter.

Weather And Ticket Info For Grey Cup

The forecast calls for the temperature at kickoff to be around 8 C and drop to roughly 4 C by the end of the contest, with wind of 15 km/h, gusting to 23 km/h. As of Saturday, 30,832 tickets have been sold or distributed, leaving about 4,768 tickets remaining. Before the opening kickoff, the legendary Canadian Forces Snowbirds will perform their final public flyover in their CT-114 Tutor jets.

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The iconic aerial team will fly in formation just as Canadian musician Sarah McLachlan finishes O Canada. Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor and James Barker Band will provide the pre-game entertainment. American country singer Riley Green will be the featured halftime act. Montreal's offence is led by quarterback Alexander, the CFL's outstanding player this season.

Alouettes Offense Stats Versus Elks Defence

The Alouettes receiving corps features Tyson Philpot, the CFL's top Canadian with 124 catches, 1,809 yards and 13 TDs, and Tyler Snead with 95 catches, 1,474 yards and 13 TDs. Montreal led the CFL in offensive TDs with 65, net offence at 420.9, second-down conversion at 56.7 per cent, average yards per play at 7.53 and fewest sacks with 19. The Alouettes were also second overall in passing yards at 320.6. Edmonton had the CFL's top-ranked defence this season.

It led in fewest offensive points allowed at 23.6 and fewest net offensive yards at 338.6, was tied with Hamilton in fewest offensive TDs allowed with 44, and was second in both fewest rushing yards at 81.4 and passing yards at 272.7. Edmonton also forced a CFL-high 53 turnovers, scored 178 points off turnovers, also tops, and had a plus-23 turnover ratio, first overall. Elks defensive back Tyrell Ford led the CFL in interceptions with seven.

Turnover Statistics For Both Teams

Montreal committed the fewest turnovers with 23 and interceptions with six and sported the league's second-best turnover ratio at plus-21. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026.